Your Pictures

Dreams do come true, and Kevin is living his right now. Growing up in Veedersburg, IN, just an hour from Champaign, Kevin grew up watching WCIA. He was even a weather watcher for Judy Fraser when he was just a teenager.

As a kid, Kevin shot weather videos with his parents’ camcorder as storms approached and pretended to be a weatherman on TV. There was no doubt Kevin would have his dream of becoming a real meteorologist come true soon.