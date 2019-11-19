Winterizing Your House

Preparing your home for winter weather does more than just save homeowners money, but according to Mike Nickelson, president of Mattex Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, it can be a key factor in keeping you warm this upcoming winter season.

“Winterizing your home is thinking about all the different things that you want to prevent happening once it really gets cold outside,” said Nickelson.

The first concern for most when starting to prepare for winter is how to winterize their homes in a way that’s cost efficient.

“Some of the things that you can save money with on your home is to actually make sure you have a clean air filter on your furnace that makes it so the furnace doesn’t have to work as hard, other thing too is just make sure it’s clean, dirty blower wheels, dirty burners, that all costs us money,” said Nickelson.

With temperatures already dropping below average another important key to winterizing a home is taking the proper precautions for preventing pipes from freezing.

“Put away all your exterior hoses, if you leave your garden hose on the spigot there’s a possibility that could freeze and break the pipe and once that pipe breaks uh it can really cause a lot of damage inside your home,” explained Nickelson.

One of the best ways to keep your pipes from freezing during the cold winter months is by keeping your thermostat set to 72 degrees.

“Usually about 72 is about the best temperature to keep it at, also if you use like a setback thermostat that also can help save up to 20 percent on your energy bill when you’re not home,” said Nickelson.

Another tip to keep the heat inside your homes is to be sure that both your windows and your doors are properly sealed, such as holes that allow the heat escape.

“Just make sure that the windows are cocked and sealed that they’re not leaking a lot of air. During the real cold days if you actually do draw your drapes that does keep some of the cold drafts from coming in your homes,” said Nickelson.



Early preparation and winterization is key to getting through the cold season without costly energy bills or expensive repairs.