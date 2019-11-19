Winter Weather Outlook: Winter Driving Laws

It seems like some drivers forget how to drive when we get the first snow of the season, but even the best drivers may not be aware of some laws they need to follow when the flakes fly. One of those laws you may not be aware of could be violated as soon as you put your car in drive. No one likes to do it, but you’ve got to brush off and scrape off your windows if you can’t see out of it.

Brush off your car, it is the law!

We see people all the time that either haven’t taken the time to either scrape off the ice or snow off completely to improve their visibility, or they don’t wait long enough for the car to warm up for the frost and stuff on the inside to also clear off. Michael Metzler, Chief of Police for Village of Mahomet

So take the extra minute or two to clear things off, and be sure to also brush off your headlights and license plate.

Now that you’re on the road, if you’re using your windshield wipers, your headlights must be on.

If your wipers have to be on on your windshield, then your headlights also have to be on. The law requires that you turn those on whenever your wipers are activated. It also makes good sense. Michael Metzler, Chief of Police for Village of Mahomet

Drive to the conditions. You may be driving under the speed limit, but if you’re driving too fast for the conditions, you are putting yourself and others in danger.

Any time you’re driving in conditions where from a safety standpoint you should reasonably slow down, you can technically be pulled over for that. Michael Metzler, Chief of Police for Village of Mahomet

Driving always requires complete concentration, but driving in wintertime conditions means you have to be even more careful.

Stay off your cell phone. Again, even if it’s not bad weather, we are constantly watching for that since distracted driving is one of the major causes for accidents. Michael Metzler, Chief of Police for Village of Mahomet

2019 has brought an intense focus to Scott’s Law, the law requiring you to move over and slow down for police and first responders on the side of the road. 5,900 have been cited. 26 troopers have been hit resulting in 2 deaths this year.

And all citations these days are $164, so it is a pretty expensive lesson. And it is designed for your own safety and for the safety of everyone else on the road. Michael Metzler, Chief of Police for Village of Mahomet

So the next time it snows, think of these few things and that will help to make everybody safe on the roadways.