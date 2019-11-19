Power Outages and Ice Storms



Due to our location geographically, Central Illinois can get some gnarly blizzards and ice storms. Because of that, we need to be prepared in case the power goes out.











In addition to winterizing your home, you’ll want to make sure you have food and to keep the refrigerator door closed as much as possible. Make sure you have flashlights with spare batteries. While we do have our phones, the flashlight eats up a lot of battery you could use to get help if needed.

Let your faucets drip a little to avoid freezing and if your source of water could be affected, be sure you have one gallon of water per person per day at the ready. And a battery powered radio is good for receiving information.

When conditions are safe to leave, but the power is still out, then what?



Normally when you want to open up your garage door, all you have to do is tap a button. But you obviously can’t do that if the power is out because the motor won’t have any electricity. So how do you get out of your garage if there’s no power? Well luckily, all the garage doors are equipped with manual release handles that you can pull to get yourself out of the garage by pulling on it and opening the garage door manually.

If some of these topics are things you’d want to avoid, a small, gas-powered or fully installed generator would be able to alleviate this. Just be aware of the safety issues with a gas powered one when refueling.

If you’re in a blizzard, snowstorm, whatever, and you run out of fuel, then you’re wanting to get the generator going, so putting fuel in a hot motor is not very safe. Flynn McCormick, Owner of McCormick Service

Proper ventilation is necessary with the exhaust fumes that come from generators.

We recommend whatever generator you’re running to put a carbon monoxide detector in your home to protect yourself. Flynn McCormick, Owner of McCormick Service

A more permanent, but expensive solution would be a partial or full house generator. You would hardly notice anything was wrong!

They’re more dependable, you don’t have to worry about filling them up with gas. You still have to worry about checking your fluid levels, oil, and antifreeze if it is air cooled, but they are a lot safer and a lot less to do. Flynn McCormick, Owner of McCormick Service

So be prepared before the weather turns bad, and it will only make losing power an inconvenience.