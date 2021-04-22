Weathering The Storm 2021 Severe Weather Special

Wireless Emergency Alerts, or WEA, are cell-phone enabled alerts based on your location that can share life-saving information with you immediately when action is required to protect life and property.

WEA is enabled on many smart-phone devices without downloading an app, so these alerts are more likely to get to you when needed. In addition, these alerts are able to surpass ringtone volume settings, meaning they can help make sure you wake up if severe weather comes in the dead of the night. WEA can be one of your at least two ways to get life-saving reliable severe weather alerts.