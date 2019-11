Winter forecasting is one of the biggest challenges that any meteorologist encounters. In general, any type of long-range climatological forecast poses great obstacles. However, we are able to see certain signals that will allow us to make an educated guess to what the next 3 months may look and feel like.

For years forecasts have been put out from various organizations. I always enjoy looking at some of these from places like the "Farmer's Almanac" as seen below.