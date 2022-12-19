CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Travelers in Central Illinois and across the region can expect to face an impactful winter storm. This will bring headaches to those traveling before Christmas.

A large storm system approaches the Midwest and Great Lakes starting Wednesday with impacts lasting into the weekend.

Those with flights should plan ahead and be aware of changes with airlines.

Those planning on driving may want to adjust plans accordingly given the impactful weather coming.

Impacts will not be limited to just snow, but will be worsened by the extreme cold and strong winds coming our way. It will only take a few inches of snow to cause problems. Strong winds will cause blowing and drifting of snow through the weekend, and Thursday’s mild start will allow for a “Flash Freeze”, where a sudden and drastic drop in temperatures causes pavement moisture to freeze under the incoming snow.

A look at local timing for the upcoming winter weather. Remember, when traveling the timing of impacts will be different.

Use the video below to evaluate the forecast for travel impacts regionally.

Remember, download the WCIA 3 Weather App on Android and Apple devices to take the forecast with you wherever you go.