Weathering The Storm; Lightning Safety

If you happen to be caught outside during a lightning storm with no safe shelter nearby the following actions can help reduce your risks.

Never lie flat on the ground. Crouch down in a ball-like position with your head tucked and hands over your ears so that you are down low with minimal contact with the ground.

If you are on elevated ground such as hills, mountains or ridges immediately get to lower ground.

Never take shelter under an isolated tree because they can easily be struck by lightning and catch fire.

Immediately get out of and away from ponds, lakes, and other bodies of water.

Lastly stay away from objects that conduct electricity such as barbed wire fences and power lines.