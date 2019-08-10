VIDEO: Spotty Storm Chances Sunday

The weather has been perfect Friday and Saturday, but there is no doubt that we need to see some more rain. While small chances, we at least could see some showers and storms in the area Sunday, Monday, as well as Tuesday. It likely won't add up to much, but anything is better than nothing.

Saturday night will be warmer by about 10 degrees compared to Friday night, so expect many spots to drop into the middle 60s with winds from the southeast at 2 to 5 mph.