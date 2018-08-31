Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Spotty showers and storms are really all that we expect for the Labor Day Holiday Weekend. More than anything else, it will be hot and humid.

Friday night will see the stray showers and storms that we saw earlier come to an end. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low of 70. Winds will be from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday is mainly going to be a partly cloudy day, but we can't rule out a stray shower or storm popping up in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs will be around 86 with winds from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday night is dry and partly cloudy with a low of 71. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday is going to have a similar forecast to Saturday with partly cloudy skies and only a few stray showers and storms. Highs look to be a bit warmer and more humid with a high of 89.

Sunday night is again partly cloudy with a low of 72.

Labor Day is more of the same with temperatures at 88 and partly cloudy skies, but it does look to be dry.