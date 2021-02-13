Light Pillars Spotted in Central Illinois

Light pillars have been spotted in the sky around Champaign on Saturday evening. It is nothing more than optical illusion, but we’ve seen a number of reports and photos of such.





























This atmospheric phenomena occurs when tiny suspended ice crystals are suspended in the air. It is nothing more than a reflection of light originating at the surface passing through the air. The ice crystals responsible for light pillars are usually flat plates, often with 6 sides. They must generally be horizontal as they float/fall through the air. Each flake or crystal is able to act like a mirror, which reflects light sources upwards. The larger the crystals, the more pronounced the effect will be.

VIEWER PIC: Brian Murray spotted these columns in the sky tonight near Rantoul. They are called "Light Pillars" and form when tiny ice crystals are suspended in the air. They are nothing more than an optical illusion, and a "cool" one at that! @NWSLincolnIL @WCIA3 pic.twitter.com/yDGIb40f76 — Jacob Dickey, WCIA 3 News (@jacobdickeywx) February 14, 2021

Light pillars belong in the family of halos, which include sun halos, moon halos, circumzenithal arcs and more.