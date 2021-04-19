WATCH: 25 Years Ago was Illinois’ Largest Tornado Outbreak

OGDEN, Ill. (WCIA) – 25 years ago today, a significant tornado outbreak left a trail of destruction through Central Illinois.



It was the largest outbreak in State History, with 39 tornadoes sweeping homes and businesses away. That record still stands today.

The Outbreak hit Jacksonville, New Berlin, Decatur, Monticello, Urbana and Ogden in Central Illinois. Many other rural areas were hit hard. 6 F3 tornadoes occurred during the event, but amazingly only one fatality occurred. A lady was thrown from a semi near Ogden as the tornado roared across I-74.

Photo via NWS Lincoln IL of the tornado tracks.

Learn more about the tornado outbreak by visiting the NWS Lincoln Summary.



See photos of the Decatur Tornado from our Media Partners at the Decatur Herald & Review.