FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Central Illinois from Saturday, March 5th after damage surveys were completed this past weekend.

An EF0 tornado first touched down near Easton, Illinois in Mason County, just north of Petersburg at 10:11 p.m. and was on the ground for 4 miles.

The tornado caused damage to multiple agricultural irrigation systems and to several trees in the area. The tornado passed less than 1/4 mile south of the community of Easton before lifting. It had maximum winds of 75 mph.

A second tornado touched down near Farmersville in Montgomery County at 10:57p. This tornado was on the ground for 4 miles and crossed I-55 near Morrisonville Avenue, where a semi truck was rolled over. A few structures in the area were damaged, including agricultural outbuildings and one home. It had maximum winds of 100 mph.

Quite a bit of wind damage occurred elsewhere in Central Illinois that weekend. A particularly impressive swath of wind damage occurred across Christian, Shelby, Macon, Piatt, Douglas, Edgar and Vermilion counties as a strong squall pushed through those regions, knocking out power for thousands.

Here’s a look at some of the top measured wind speeds from various sites in the area.

Location                     Speed     Time/Date       Provider
Decatur AP                   68 MPH    1138 PM 03/05   ASOS
Arcola                       63 MPH    1210 AM 03/06   CWOP
Danville Airport             63 MPH    1235 AM 03/06   AWOS
Springfield Capital AP       63 MPH    1043 PM 03/05   ASOS
Bloomington                  61 MPH    1059 PM 03/05   CWOP
Taylorville Muni AP          60 MPH    1115 PM 03/05   AWOS
Sullivan                     59 MPH    1150 PM 03/05   CWOP
Towanda                      58 MPH    0635 PM 03/05   CWOP
Middletown                   54 MPH    0218 PM 03/05   CWOP
Peoria Intl Airport          53 MPH    1036 PM 03/05   ASOS
2 S Clarksburg               53 MPH    1217 AM 03/06   MESOWEST
Willard Airport              52 MPH    1204 AM 03/06   ASOS
Urbana                       49 MPH    1210 AM 03/06   CWOP
Tallula                      47 MPH    1050 PM 03/05   CWOP
Central Illinois Airport     47 MPH    0618 PM 03/05   AWOS
Edgar County AP              47 MPH    0555 PM 03/05   AWOS
Peoria Heights               45 MPH    1045 PM 03/05   CWOP
Winchester                   45 MPH    1030 PM 03/05   CWOP
Mahomet                      44 MPH    1146 PM 03/05   CWOP
Arrowsmith                   44 MPH    0816 PM 03/05   CWOP
Coles County Mem AP          44 MPH    0530 PM 03/05   ASOS
Cooksville                   43 MPH    1201 AM 03/06   CWOP
Henry                        42 MPH    1036 PM 03/05   CWOP
Waynesville                  42 MPH    0731 PM 03/05   CWOP
Casey                        42 MPH    0530 PM 03/05   CWOP
Rushville                    42 MPH    0945 PM 03/05   CWOP
Ogden                        42 MPH    0600 AM 03/06   COOP
Lincoln - Logan County AP    41 MPH    0415 PM 03/05   AWOS
Rantoul Airport              41 MPH    1215 AM 03/06   AWOS
Lawrenceville AP             40 MPH    0932 PM 03/05   ASOS
4 N Tower Hill               40 MPH    1015 PM 03/05   MESOWEST