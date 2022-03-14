FARMERSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Central Illinois from Saturday, March 5th after damage surveys were completed this past weekend.

An EF0 tornado first touched down near Easton, Illinois in Mason County, just north of Petersburg at 10:11 p.m. and was on the ground for 4 miles.

The tornado caused damage to multiple agricultural irrigation systems and to several trees in the area. The tornado passed less than 1/4 mile south of the community of Easton before lifting. It had maximum winds of 75 mph.

A second tornado touched down near Farmersville in Montgomery County at 10:57p. This tornado was on the ground for 4 miles and crossed I-55 near Morrisonville Avenue, where a semi truck was rolled over. A few structures in the area were damaged, including agricultural outbuildings and one home. It had maximum winds of 100 mph.

Quite a bit of wind damage occurred elsewhere in Central Illinois that weekend. A particularly impressive swath of wind damage occurred across Christian, Shelby, Macon, Piatt, Douglas, Edgar and Vermilion counties as a strong squall pushed through those regions, knocking out power for thousands.

Here’s a look at some of the top measured wind speeds from various sites in the area.

Location Speed Time/Date Provider Decatur AP 68 MPH 1138 PM 03/05 ASOS Arcola 63 MPH 1210 AM 03/06 CWOP Danville Airport 63 MPH 1235 AM 03/06 AWOS Springfield Capital AP 63 MPH 1043 PM 03/05 ASOS Bloomington 61 MPH 1059 PM 03/05 CWOP Taylorville Muni AP 60 MPH 1115 PM 03/05 AWOS Sullivan 59 MPH 1150 PM 03/05 CWOP Towanda 58 MPH 0635 PM 03/05 CWOP Middletown 54 MPH 0218 PM 03/05 CWOP Peoria Intl Airport 53 MPH 1036 PM 03/05 ASOS 2 S Clarksburg 53 MPH 1217 AM 03/06 MESOWEST Willard Airport 52 MPH 1204 AM 03/06 ASOS Urbana 49 MPH 1210 AM 03/06 CWOP Tallula 47 MPH 1050 PM 03/05 CWOP Central Illinois Airport 47 MPH 0618 PM 03/05 AWOS Edgar County AP 47 MPH 0555 PM 03/05 AWOS Peoria Heights 45 MPH 1045 PM 03/05 CWOP Winchester 45 MPH 1030 PM 03/05 CWOP Mahomet 44 MPH 1146 PM 03/05 CWOP Arrowsmith 44 MPH 0816 PM 03/05 CWOP Coles County Mem AP 44 MPH 0530 PM 03/05 ASOS Cooksville 43 MPH 1201 AM 03/06 CWOP Henry 42 MPH 1036 PM 03/05 CWOP Waynesville 42 MPH 0731 PM 03/05 CWOP Casey 42 MPH 0530 PM 03/05 CWOP Rushville 42 MPH 0945 PM 03/05 CWOP Ogden 42 MPH 0600 AM 03/06 COOP Lincoln - Logan County AP 41 MPH 0415 PM 03/05 AWOS Rantoul Airport 41 MPH 1215 AM 03/06 AWOS Lawrenceville AP 40 MPH 0932 PM 03/05 ASOS 4 N Tower Hill 40 MPH 1015 PM 03/05 MESOWEST