GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that a part of Ford County southeast of Gibson City was hit by a tornado Tuesday night.

Two farmsteads were hit by the tornado, which uprooted trees, damaged the homes and destroyed one outbuilding and farm equipment. The force of the tornado was strong enough to scatter debris up to a mile away from the outbuilding and rotate a truck to face a completely different direction.

The farm owners were both at home when the tornado hit and heard it tear through their property. Both are unharmed.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service office in Chicago traveled to Gibson City to survey the damage and confirmed the damage was indeed caused by a tornado. They also used photos taken in the area to make that determination.

NWS meteorologists have not assigned a rating for the tornado yet; they are going through data and what they see on the ground to assess the wind speed.

The tornado that struck Ford County was one of several that touched down in central Illinois Tuesday night. NWS meteorologists from Lincoln are surveying five other areas in the region.