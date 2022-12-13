CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A massive storm system is making its way across the Great Plains now, and into the Great Lakes later this week. What does this mean for us in Central Illinois?

Below we have a breakdown of all of the areas impacted by the storm. Locally, we are expecting to see moderate rain and a few possible claps of thunder here locally. Remember to check our Weather Now article for the most up to date forecasts, we update it twice daily.

In The South:

Already in places like Oklahoma and Texas last night and early this morning storms brought in hail, damaging winds, and even a few reported tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is expecting a multi-day severe threat. On top of what we’ve already seen from this morning storms, more storms are expected to form later today and through the next few days. Day 1 Outlook keeping the biggest threat from East Texas to Mississippi. Tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds all being the main focus of today’s storms. SPC already issuing a Tornado Watch before 11 AM Tuesday. The threat shifts to the south and east slightly by Wednesday. While the severe threat does lighten up by Thursday. The Day 3 Outlook keeps the severe threat through Florida up along the Atlantic Coast to North Carolina.

The Northern Plains:

In the northern plains and up to along the Canadian border heavy snow and blizzard like conditions are the biggest concern. Ahead of the snow, freezing rain was also a concern Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) Weather Prediction Center (WPC) is concerned with extreme impacts in the Dakotas from snow falling as heavy as half and inch an hour. Could see over two feet of snow in a few spots. On the back side of this system the NWS office in Bismarck, ND says there could be blowing snow and cold, windy conditions.

Courtesy: National Weather Service Bismarck, ND

Courtesy: NWS Weather Prediction Center

Behind the low pressure system colder air leaks into the Plains and Great Lakes. Temperatures drop significantly as northerly flow bring sin more cold air that sticks around into beyond the seven day forecast for us here in Central Illinois and across much of the middle U.S.