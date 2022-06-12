LEVERETT, Ill. (WCIA) – Officials responded to parts of Champaign County to assess damage from severe thunderstorms in the area before 8a this morning.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning shortly before 7:30a for areas north and east of Champaign-Urbana as a severe thunderstorm with large hail and damaging winds passed through the area.

In the storms wake, numerous trees were damaged by the high wind in Leverett. A grain leg connected to the Leverett Grain Elevator also collapsed in the high winds.

Multiple reports of ping pong ball to golf ball size hail were also reported in the area during the storm. Crops two miles north of Urbana on US-45 received damage from the hail.

Further east, in St. Joseph, penny to nickel size hail was reported, and strong winds knocked down tree branches in the area.

