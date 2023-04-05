DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – A push for more green energy across Illinois has wind farms popping up everywhere, but for meteorologists, some wind farms are creating a challenge when it comes to reading doppler radar.

In recent severe weather events, severe thunderstorms have tracked over parts of Central Illinois where wind turbines are present.

The impacts wind turbines have on doppler radar are well documented by the Radar Operations Center.

But new wind farms are getting even closer to the National Weather Service Doppler Radar in Lincoln, and they are also getting taller.

That’s led to concern from Meteorologists, local residents and emergency officials in charge of keeping the public safe.

The National Weather Service told WCIA in January that some of the data they were using during a winter tornado outbreak was contaminated by the presence of the wind farm.

“The data from the doppler radar on the lowest level of the storm was contaminated,” said Ed Shimon, Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Lincoln.

In that event, the radar data could not detect the rotation in the lowest levels in Northwest Macon County, as a series of tornadoes hit near Latham and Maroa.

How Radar Works:

Each of the 159 National Weather Service Radars across the country scan multiple levels of the atmosphere as the radar rotates around.

The radar antenna emits extremely short bursts of radio waves, called pulses which are then reflected back as they hit targets in the atmosphere.

These targets are often rain, snow, sleet, ice or hail.

However, sometimes, these are able to detect non-meteorological targets, such as birds, insects, traffic on freeways, buildings and even wind farms.

Prior to the advancements in Doppler Radar technology, data was only collected at one scan level, measured in degrees based on the angle of the radar beam above the earth.

Today, the radar beam is able to sample multiple levels rapidly, allowing for data to be detected at many levels of the atmosphere.

Wind mills in the way: how spotters can help

Now, as wind mills get taller and closer to NWS radar sites around the country, including right here in Central Illinois, they cause interference with the doppler radar site.

While in most cases the beam looks above the wind turbine and does not directly block the beam, the wind turbines create turbulence above them.

This is picked up on doppler radar and sometimes can provide false readings as James Auten from NWS in Lincoln explains.

“Especially when they are closer to the radar, as they are further away we don’t see the impact as the radar beam is above the wind farm and the turbulence they generate. But as they are closer in in Macon county, Logan county, Dewitt, that’s where the disruption is the greatest and that’s where we want to put more spotters in those areas.”

A spotter is someone trained to see what’s going on at ground level of a storm….then that info can be relayed back to the NWS for faster and better warnings. Because of more wind turbine radar contamination, more spotters are needed with eyes on the storm.

Tim Wright is one of those storm spotters in Macon county.

“It’s really important to have the Individuals out on the streets, the NWS knows the storm is coming our way, spotters can position them selves safely and start that early warning. “

The NWS is pushing for more spotters especially in those counties with wind farms. Each spring they conduct spotter training classes for free to get those eyes on the storms, but it’s not just about knowing the difference between a wall cloud and a shelf cloud.

“We want them to be safe while doing this because they are volunteers they aren’t getting paid. We want them to provide good information so their info can lead to a better response from their local community and communities downstream.”

Only a few more spotter training classes are available this Spring.

