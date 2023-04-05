We have all likely had run-ins with hail before, but not all of us have had firsthand experiences with the full spectrum of hail sizes. Here, we will introduce you to 3 different subsets of hail sizes and will build a basic idea of what to expect if you hear the WCIA-3 Weather Team warn you that one of these large hailstones is present in a storm that is about to move into your area.



Non-Severe

This category is exactly what it implies; hail that can be found even within non-severe thunderstorms. In order for hail alone to prompt a severe thunderstorm warning, it must be an inch or greater in size. That means in this category, we will be dealing with hailstones of a diameter less than that. There are 4 main sizes here that we use for reference. They are as follows:

Pea sized = 1/4 of an inch

Mothball sized = 1/2 of an inch

Penny sized = 3/4 of an inch

Nickel sized = 7/8 of an inch

Hailstones that fall within these sizes are rather common, and really are not too impactful. However, as you begin to approach penny and nickel sized hail, minor scratches and tiny dents to vehicles are possible.

Severe

Once we surpass an inch in diameter, that’s when severe thunderstorm-caliber hail is introduced. These can range in size from 1-2 inches, which is when things start to get a little more dangerous and impactful. The 4 main size comparisons for this category are:

Quarter sized = 1 inch

Ping Pong Ball sized = 1 1/2 inches

Golf Ball sized = 1 3/4 inches

Hen Egg sized = 2 inches

When you are told hail of this size is located within a thunderstorm that is near your location, it is highly advised to not be outdoors. At this size, a hailstone can fall from approximately 25-40 mph, which is enough to tear up crops, dent vehicles, crack windows, damage housing, and injure both humans and animals alike.

High-End Severe

Most of the time within a severe thunderstorm, you will see hail sizes in the category listed before. However, even though more rarely-occurring, some of these storms are capable of producing very large hailstones. In this category, we see diameters of 2 1/2 – 4 1/2 inches. The 4 size comparisons in this category are:

Tennis Ball sized = 2 1/2 inches

Baseball sized = 2 3/4 inches

Softball sized = 4 inches

Grapefruit sized = 4 1/2 inches

You will want to be in a shelter and away from any windows or thin walls when hail of this size is falling, and you certainly do not want to be in a vehicle. At these sizes, hail can fall at speeds upwards of 100 mph, which is more than enough to shatter windows, tear up housing, beat up vehicles, and can even be deadly if you are out in the middle of it. Since baseball-sized hail is capable of 100+ mph speeds, you can think of it as having a Major League fastball be fired in from above. 4 1/2 inch hail has been reported 3 times in the WCIA-3 viewing area since 1950: Arthur in 1998, Cowden in 2001, and Stanford in 2003.

