“Turn around, don’t drown.” It’s a phrase that you have probably heard often, almost to the point where you don’t think about what it is actually telling you. However, if you find yourself in your car with a flooded road in front of you and you are debating whether or not you can make it across, this phrase can save your life.

The Facts

The WCIA-3 viewing area is no stranger to floods, the most noteworthy one in recent memory being the Gibson City Flood of August 2021, where 10 inches of rain fell in less than 10 hours. However, it does not take a 1000 year flood event for you to be facing a life-or-death situation with raging flood waters. Just 6 inches of moving water generates enough force to knock a person clean off of their feet. That is only 8% of the height of someone that is 6′ 0″. On top of that, when moving water is able to pile up to 1 foot, most normal-sized cars and SUVs will stall out and be carried by the moving stream. When 2 feet of moving water is present, all vehicles, including large trucks, are at the mercy of the raging waters. Do not underestimate the power of moving water!

According to the 2021 Weather Fatality Report conducted by the National Weather Service, flooding was the #2 weather-related killer, surpassing even tornadoes! What’s even scarier is that of those flood-related deaths, over half of them occurred when the victim was driving. Clearly, this is a dangerous hazard that needs to be taken seriously.

Safety

It is always a good idea to be weather aware and to know beforehand if there is a risk a flash flooding in your area before hopping in your vehicle. When you come across flood waters during daylight hours, it may be difficult to tell how deep the water is, but when you come across that same area at night, it is impossible to tell how deep it is. Therefore, if possible, do not try driving at night during a flash flood situation. If you do find yourself in your vehicle in a flooding situation though, there are a number of things you can do.

1) Avoid low-lying areas; if there is another way to get to your destination that does not require driving downhill or in low terrain, take that route.

2) Drive slowly, especially at night. You may quickly sneak up on what looked like a shallow puddle from afar, but turned out to be a foot-deep body of water.

3) Never attempt to drive through moving water.

4) If your car is stalled out and the water is rising, you will want to escape through the side windows so as to not allow water into the vehicle sooner and cause it to submerge more quickly.

5) When in doubt, always remember: Turn around, don’t drown!

