There are plenty of severe weather myths out there. While you may have been told to open the windows during a tornado to equalize the pressure, its actually a waste of time. That time opening windows ahead of the storm would be better spent getting into your safe space or shelter.

Lightning not hitting the same place twice is a myth as some spots can get struck multiple times at once or multiple times a year. The Empire State Building gets hit on average over 20 times a year.



Tornadoes do travel from southwest to northeast, BUT that’s not the only way they the can move. Last year Le Roy had a tornado move from northwest to southeast. Large bodies of water and mountains can impact local and small scale weather, but won’t prevent a strong enough storm or tornado from crossing over them. Tornadoes have been documented crossing over the Appalachian Mountains and across the Mississippi.

If you have a question about severe weather, reach out to one of the WCIA 3 Meteorologists on social media or email weather@wcia.com.

