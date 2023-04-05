When it comes to lightning there is plenty more to talk about.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association lightning strikes the U.S. about 25 million times a year and causes about 20 to 30 deaths a year across the country. It tends to be the most unpredictable aspect of a storm and can strike even outside of the clouds.

Divernon Township in Sangamon County has the highest amount of strikes in Illinois.

Most cars are safe not because of the rubber wheels, but because the metal frame work of the vehicle and lightning has been documented multiple times of striking a point more than once. The Empire State Building gets struck on average about 23 times a year.

