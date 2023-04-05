Do you know what to do when hail strikes your home?

Meteorologist Adam Sherwinski has more on what steps you can take if your home is damaged by a hailstorm.

Last year a storm that brought a tornado to Le Roy and left our studio flooded also brought hail damage to parts of Mahomet. This caused roofs in multiple neighborhoods in need of repair or replacement. Homeowner Michael Tilford was one resident that needed work done to his roof and even his car.

“Because it was quite loud that night, but the next day the first thing I looked at was my car that sits outside and I noticed a number of dents…And then I thought I ought to get the roof checked. Somehow we managed to be the bullseye for the local damage.” said Tilford.



Aaron Collins with Insurance Providers Group of Mahomet says that there’s a process homeowners should go through to make sure they can get the repairs done and that their insurance providers can cover it.



“After a storm moves through. We recommend that homeowners try to do some quick, safe, self assessment. Kind of take a look at their property to see if they can see some definite damage.” said Collins.

This can include taking pictures of damaged features around the home and even of the hail itself as long as it’s safe to do so.

Collins then recommends talking with both a reliable contractor and your agent in tandem.

“It doesn’t matter too much. Sometimes your agent can direct you on what contractors to work with, but there’s also that element of being sure that you actually have a claim before involving your insurance company.” said Collins.

Some of the things adjusters and roofers look for are missing or broken shingles and gutters, leaks, dented vents, and even siding, window, deck and fence damage.

Collins does warn homeowners to be aware of what their policy covers and to act quickly once storm damage is spotted on their property before damage possibly gets worse.

“The other thing we advise, to not sign any type of contract with a roofing contractor before you’ve spoken to your insurance agent.” Aaron Collins.

For Tilford, he’s glad that he was able to get his roof ready before the colder weather set in.



“I’m glad that I have insurance and I will of course maintain that relationship with my local agent. That’s been so important.” said Tilford.

Get more episodes, stories, information and more on the Weathering The Storm main page.