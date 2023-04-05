We’ve designed new digital content with you in mind. You can click on the pictures and the links below them to take you to new pages to showcase weather information. Spend some time clicking around and exploring, and we hope you enjoy these new pages dedicated to keep you informed and safe 24/7 online.

We also now do hyper-local forecasts for 6 geographic regions in Central Illinois. Click the images below to see new pages dedicated to local forecasts produced daily by our meteorologists.

Have anything you want to see? Email jdickey@wcia.com with your tips and ideas.

Click to see more from the WCIA 2023 Severe Weather Special Weathering The Storm