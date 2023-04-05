Tornadoes are rated based on estimated wind speeds. To make an estimate, damage has to occur to a structure, trees, powerlines, signs, or a number of damage indicators used by the National Weather Service. The scale goes from 0 (weak) to 5 (catastrophic).

However, in the scenario where no damage occurs when a tornado happens, it receives an EF-U rating, or EF – “Unknown”. There’s no damage to trees, fences, buildings or anything else, because the tornadoes remained in open fields and away from where people live and work. Rather than assign a “0” to the rating, they use “U” to describe this situation. Had the tornado even knocked over a sign, a number could be used.

When there is no damage, but there is video or photo evidence from spotters or viewers confirming that tornadoes were down during yesterday’s storm, that’s when the EF-unknown tornado is used. They also will still issue tornado warnings, because they only survey these tornadoes after the fact.

In the last couple of years, the EF-U has been use more as opposed to EF-0 to rate tornadoes that produce no damage. We had some with our March 31st outbreak. And we’ll have more as long as open fields remain. But when tornadoes touch down on fields that are full of growing corn and beans, then those plants even can be assessed a numeric damage rating.

