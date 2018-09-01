Danville-cam

Some Storms For The Labor Day Holiday Weekend

Posted: Jun 19, 2018 04:22 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 07:26 PM CDT

After a cold front passes through on Wednesday, we will see another chance of showers and storms over the weekend and into early next week for Labor Day

These will be more isolated, pop-up variety storms than what we expect on Wednesday, but there could still be some heavier downpours.  This will coincide with some heat and humidity coming back to the area.  Best chances for rain is over the weekend.

These shouldn't impact travel too much, but be prepared to slow down if you encounter a heavier storm.

Temperatures will be back in the middle to upper 80s, so it is a fitting close to Summer.

