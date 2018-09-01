Some Storms For The Labor Day Holiday Weekend
After a cold front passes through on Wednesday, we will see another chance of showers and storms over the weekend and into early next week for Labor Day
These will be more isolated, pop-up variety storms than what we expect on Wednesday, but there could still be some heavier downpours. This will coincide with some heat and humidity coming back to the area. Best chances for rain is over the weekend.
These shouldn't impact travel too much, but be prepared to slow down if you encounter a heavier storm.
Temperatures will be back in the middle to upper 80s, so it is a fitting close to Summer.
More Stories
-
Stay up-to-date on the latest from the WCIA-3 Stormtracker Weather…
-
The Labor Day Weekend and most of the week will be warm and humid,…
-
After a nice Thursday, most of the forecast is back in the hot and…