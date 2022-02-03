Total Snowfall Reports from February 1st-3rd Winter Storm

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – The National Weather Service has released preliminary snowfall totals in Central Illinois. Here’s a list for the area broken up by county.

Cass County:
Bluff Springs – 12.6″
Beardstown – 11″

Champaign County:
Tolono – 15″
Mahomet – 15″
Champaign – 12.75″
Savoy – 12.5″
Rantoul – 12″
Urbana – 11″
Homer – 10″
Sadorus – 10″

Christian County:
Taylorville – 9″
Morrisonville – 8.5″
Assumption – 8.1″

Clark County:
Casey – 3″

Coles County:
Mattoon – 9.0″
Charleston – 8.5″

Crawford County:
Robinson – 3.5″

Cumberland County:
Neoga – 5.5″

De Witt County:
Clinton – 10.2″
Lane – 10″

Douglas County:
Tuscola – 9.5″
Newman – 7.2″

Edgar County:
Paris – 8″
Brocton – 8.0″

Effingham County:
Effingham – 8″
Altamont – 8″

Ford County:
Gibson City – 13″
Paxton – 13″

Iroquois County:
Danforth – 11.5″
Watseka – 9″
Ashkum – 9″
Milford – 8″

Jasper County:
Newton – 5.5″

Livingston County:
Chatsworth – 15″
Pontiac – 12″
Emington – 11.5″
Fairbury – 10.5″
Odell – 10″
Dwight – 10″

Logan County:
Lincoln – 11″
Mount Pulaski – 10″

Macoupin County:
Girard – 8.4″
Carlinville – 6″

Macon County:
Macon – 13″
Mount Zion – 12″
Decatur – 11.5″
Harristown – 9.9″

McLean County:
Normal – 16″
Downs – 13.5″
McLean – 13.5″
Saybrook – 12″
Towanda – 12″
Bloomington – 12″
Arrowsmith – 11.1″

Menard County:
Salisbury – 9″

Montgomery County:
Hillsboro – 8″

Morgan County:
Jacksonville – 8.4″

Moultrie County:
Lovington – 8″

Piatt County:
Monticello – 14″
Cisco – 9.5″

Sangamon County:
Pawnee – 12.5″
Sherman 12.2″
Springfield – 12″
Leland Grove – 11″
Riverton – 10.7″
Southern View – 10.5″
Chatham – 9.5″

Shelby County:
Assumption – 8.1″
Windsor – 6.5″
Shelbyville – 5.5″

Vermilion County:
Danville – 15″
Westville – 13″
Hoopeston – 9.3″
Bismarck – 9.0″
Georgetown – 9.0″

