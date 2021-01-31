Snowfall Reports from Saturday & Sunday

Here’s a list of snowfall reports received in the WCIA 3 Viewing area by the National Weather Service and by our Weather Team at WCIA 3 News. We’ll continue to add to these reports as more come in.

In addition, widespread 1″-1.5″ of rain fell in areas that did not receive snow until Sunday morning.

Champaign County:

– Champaign: 1.5″

– Homer: 1″

Ford County:

– Kempton: 4″

– Gibson City: 1.5″

Iroquois County:

– Crescent City: 4″

– Clifton: 6″

– Ashkum: 5″

– Donovan: 8″

– Sheldon: 8″

– Watseka: 5″

– Martinton: 5″

– Loda: 1″

Looks like perhaps up to 8" of snow in Sheldon. Could be a little suspect with the angle, but other reports of 6-8" in the area make it probable. @WCIA3Jack @NWSChicago @KevinLighty #cILwx #WCIA @WCIA3



Pic: Georgia Potts pic.twitter.com/PgnxifiwHS — Jacob Dickey, WCIA 3 News (@jacobdickeywx) January 31, 2021

Livingston County:

– Dwight: 6″

– Odell: 2″

– Streator: 4″

Vermillion County:

– Hoopeston: 4″

– Danville: 3″

– Bismarck: 3″

– Henning: 3″

– Rossville: 2″



