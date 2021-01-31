Snowfall Reports from Saturday & Sunday

Here’s a list of snowfall reports received in the WCIA 3 Viewing area by the National Weather Service and by our Weather Team at WCIA 3 News. We’ll continue to add to these reports as more come in.
In addition, widespread 1″-1.5″ of rain fell in areas that did not receive snow until Sunday morning.
Champaign County:
– Champaign: 1.5″
– Homer: 1″
Ford County:
– Kempton: 4″
– Gibson City: 1.5″
Iroquois County:
– Crescent City: 4″
– Clifton: 6″
– Ashkum: 5″
– Donovan: 8″
– Sheldon: 8″
– Watseka: 5″
– Martinton: 5″
– Loda: 1″
Livingston County:
– Dwight: 6″
– Odell: 2″
– Streator: 4″
Vermillion County:
– Hoopeston: 4″
– Danville: 3″
– Bismarck: 3″
– Henning: 3″
– Rossville: 2″