2:50 p.m.

All flights out of Willard Airport in Savoy have been canceled due to storm damage at the airport.

2:00 p.m.

Traffic on southbound I-57 is being diverted off the highway at Tuscola due to multiple overturned semi-trucks near Savoy.

State Police confirmed that high winds caused the trucks to roll over. Minor injuries are reported at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

1:48 p.m.

The line of storms is starting to cross into Indiana. Storms are still affecting Paris and Edgar County, but most of WCIA’s viewing area is clear of severe weather.

1:30 p.m.

A semi-truck is overturned in the southbound lanes of Interstate 57 neat the exit to Curtis Road in Savoy. We have reached out to the Illinois State Police to learn more information about that crash.

Ameren is reporting almost 4,000 people without power in Champaign-Urbana. Willard Airport in Savoy does not have power either.

Over 1,800 people are without power in Arthur.

The storm is now moving into Vermilion County and the Danville area.

1:15 p.m.

The storms are now entering the Champaign-Urbana area, Douglas County and Coles County. Take shelter now.

1:10 p.m.

Reports of strong winds and damage are coming into WCIA’s newsroom.

Power lines and trees are down in McLean County near Heyworth, Christian County at Taylorville. There is extensive damage in Sangamon County at Dawson.

Numerous Sangamon County roads are blocked by debris and numerous power lines are down along Route 121 south of Lincoln. Interstate 55 is also shut down near Lincoln by downed power lines.

Ameren is reporting almost 20,000 people in the Springfield area are without power. More than 9,200 people in Decatur are also without power, along with 2,700 people in Taylorville, 3,100 in Lincoln and 370 in Clinton,

12:52 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties until 1:30 p.m. “Destructive” 80 mph winds are expected.

12:32 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for McLean County until 1 p.m. on June 29, 2023.

12:20 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for part of Sangamon and Christian counties until 12:45 p.m. on Jun 29, 2023.

12:18 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Sangamon and Logan counties until 12:30 p.m. on June 29, 2023.

12:13 p.m.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Sangamon County until 12:30 p.m. on June 29, 2023.

11:36 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Menard, Sangamon, Cass and Morgan Counties until 12:15 p.m. 80 mph winds and one-inch hail are the main threats as the storm moves east at 80 mph.

11 a.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 5 p.m. throughout all of Central Illinois. Some storms could bring in 80 mph wind gusts and large, tennis ball-sized hail is possible. There could also be a few tornadoes embedded in this line.