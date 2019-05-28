weather wall

Severe Weather Again Possible for Wednesday Too

By:

Posted: Dec 14, 2018 05:36 PM CST

Updated: May 27, 2019 09:24 PM CDT

The past week has had multiple rounds of severe storms, and we still have it in the forecast over the next few days.

Severe weather Monday is likely in the afternoon with a wind and hail threat.  We have it again on Tuesday late at night for another wind and hail threat, with more chances into Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected