Severe Weather Again Possible for Wednesday Too
The past week has had multiple rounds of severe storms, and we still have it in the forecast over the next few days.
Severe weather Monday is likely in the afternoon with a wind and hail threat. We have it again on Tuesday late at night for another wind and hail threat, with more chances into Wednesday.
More Stories
-
High temperatures soared well into the 80s near 90 for a majority of…
-
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Snow is falling and our weather team is…
-
Most of the forecast has rain in it, but two days look to stay mostly…