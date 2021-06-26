Severe Storm Damages Part of Chatsworth

CHATSWORTH, Ill. (WCIA) – One of the harder hit communities in Central Illinois was Chatsworth where reports of trees and powerlines being damaged by the wind came on in.

The National Weather Service reports that a funnel cloud passed by the town around 1:00p on Saturday, but did not indicate if the funnel cloud touched down.

Storm spotters also reported the funnel cloud at the same time.

Funnel cloud approaching Chatsworth IL from the west at 105 PM #ilwx @NWSChicago pic.twitter.com/EWXq4zsFqz — Andrew Pritchard (@skydrama) June 26, 2021

In Chatsworth, damage to several structures was noted. Viewers sent in damage pictures from the area and reported the storm struck as the Chatsworth Heritage Days were on-going.

These are photos send in by Tyler Kinney of the storm.