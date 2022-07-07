CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It was another dry week across Central Illinois, and as a result, our drought conditions have worsened. Not only have the abnormally dry and moderate drought condition areas expanded, we now have severe drought conditions in Champaign, Douglas, and surrounding counties.

February of 2018 was the last time a county in our viewing area experienced severe drought, and that was Macoupin county.

Even more surprising is that the last time severe drought impacted the area that has it now was all the way back in February of 2014! Normally, we would see about an inch of rain every week from passing storms, but we just don’t have that this summer.

There is also another chance of showers and storms tonight, but after that, it looks to be a fairly dry week ahead.