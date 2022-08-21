Storms were present yesterday from the early morning hours all the way into late last night. Rain was delivered to some places that have been missing it for a while. Below are some rainfall totals via CoCoRaHS.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:
Arenzville – 0.35″

Champaign County:
Mansfield – 1.16″
Mahomet – 1.04″
Champaign – 1.02″
Urbana – 0.94″
Savoy – 0.87″
Rantoul – 0.68″
Homer- 0.68″
Sidney- 0.62″
Foosland – 0.50″
St. Joseph – 0.43″

Christian County:
Morrisonville – 0.06″
Edinburg – 0.01″

Clark County:

Coles County:
Charleston – 0.41″

Crawford County:

Cumberland County:

De Witt County:
Farmer City – 0.90″

Douglas County:
Tuscola – 0.43″
Newman – 0.30″

Edgar County:
Kansas – 0.41″

Effingham County:
Watson – 0.75″
Teutopolis – 0.68″
Effingham – 0.53″

Fayette County:

Ford County:
Gibson City – 1.08″

Iroquois County:
Cissna Park – 2.49″
Buckley – 2.09″
Clifton – 1.25″
Milford – 1.15″ Ashkum – 0.93″ Chebanse – 0.40″

Jasper County:
Yale – 0.49″

Livingston County:
Chatsworth – 2.40″
Emington – 1.62″

Logan County:
Beason – 1.32″
Chestnut – 0.88″
Lincoln – 0.46″

Macoupin County:
Girard – 0.10″

Macon County:
Illiopolis – 1.91″ Oreana – 0.91″ Latham – 0.40″

McLean County:
Bloomington – 1.36″
Normal – 1.15″
Lexington – 1.13″”
Downs – 0.89″
Heyworth – 0.82″
Ellsworth – 0.60″
Le Roy – 0.51″

Menard County:
Petersburg – 0.18″

Montgomery County:
Nokomis – 0.49″

Morgan County:
Jacksonville – 0.14″

Moultrie County:
Lovington – 1.01″
Arthur – 0.82″

Piatt County:
Mansfield – 1.27″
Mahomet – 1.09″
Monticello – 0.93″
Bement – 0.89″
Cerro Gordo – 0.53″

Sangamon County:
Riverton – 1.35″
Springfield – 1.06″
Williamsville – 0.48″
Chatham – 0.27″

Shelby County:
Mode – 1.15″
Shelbyville – 0.89″

Vermilion County:
Hoopeston – 2.00″
Georgetown – 0.96″
Fithian – 0.85″
Danville – 0.77″
Henning – 0.45″
Royal – 0.33″
Collison – 0.32″

INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:
Covington – 0.55″

Parke County:
Rockville – 0.11″

Vermillion County:

Warren County: