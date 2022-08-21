Storms were present yesterday from the early morning hours all the way into late last night. Rain was delivered to some places that have been missing it for a while. Below are some rainfall totals via CoCoRaHS.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Arenzville – 0.35″ Champaign County:

Mansfield – 1.16″

Mahomet – 1.04″

Champaign – 1.02″

Urbana – 0.94″

Savoy – 0.87″

Rantoul – 0.68″

Homer- 0.68″

Sidney- 0.62″

Foosland – 0.50″

St. Joseph – 0.43″ Christian County:

Morrisonville – 0.06″

Edinburg – 0.01″ Clark County: Coles County:

Charleston – 0.41″ Crawford County: Cumberland County: De Witt County:

Farmer City – 0.90″ Douglas County:

Tuscola – 0.43″

Newman – 0.30″ Edgar County:

Kansas – 0.41″ Effingham County:

Watson – 0.75″

Teutopolis – 0.68″

Effingham – 0.53″ Fayette County: Ford County:

Gibson City – 1.08″ Iroquois County:

Cissna Park – 2.49″

Buckley – 2.09″

Clifton – 1.25″

Milford – 1.15″ Ashkum – 0.93″ Chebanse – 0.40″ Jasper County:

Yale – 0.49″ Livingston County:

Chatsworth – 2.40″

Emington – 1.62″ Logan County:

Beason – 1.32″

Chestnut – 0.88″

Lincoln – 0.46″ Macoupin County:

Girard – 0.10″ Macon County:

Illiopolis – 1.91″ Oreana – 0.91″ Latham – 0.40″ McLean County:

Bloomington – 1.36″

Normal – 1.15″

Lexington – 1.13″”

Downs – 0.89″

Heyworth – 0.82″

Ellsworth – 0.60″

Le Roy – 0.51″



Menard County:

Petersburg – 0.18″ Montgomery County:

Nokomis – 0.49″ Morgan County:

Jacksonville – 0.14″ Moultrie County:

Lovington – 1.01″

Arthur – 0.82″ Piatt County:

Mansfield – 1.27″

Mahomet – 1.09″

Monticello – 0.93″

Bement – 0.89″

Cerro Gordo – 0.53″ Sangamon County:

Riverton – 1.35″

Springfield – 1.06″

Williamsville – 0.48″

Chatham – 0.27″ Shelby County:

Mode – 1.15″

Shelbyville – 0.89″ Vermilion County:

Hoopeston – 2.00″

Georgetown – 0.96″

Fithian – 0.85″

Danville – 0.77″

Henning – 0.45″

Royal – 0.33″

Collison – 0.32″

INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:

Covington – 0.55″

Parke County:

Rockville – 0.11″

Vermillion County:

Warren County: