Storms were present yesterday from the early morning hours all the way into late last night. Rain was delivered to some places that have been missing it for a while. Below are some rainfall totals via CoCoRaHS.
NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.
Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.
ILLINOIS:
Cass County:
Arenzville – 0.35″
Champaign County:
Mansfield – 1.16″
Mahomet – 1.04″
Champaign – 1.02″
Urbana – 0.94″
Savoy – 0.87″
Rantoul – 0.68″
Homer- 0.68″
Sidney- 0.62″
Foosland – 0.50″
St. Joseph – 0.43″
Christian County:
Morrisonville – 0.06″
Edinburg – 0.01″
Clark County:
Coles County:
Charleston – 0.41″
Crawford County:
Cumberland County:
De Witt County:
Farmer City – 0.90″
Douglas County:
Tuscola – 0.43″
Newman – 0.30″
Edgar County:
Kansas – 0.41″
Effingham County:
Watson – 0.75″
Teutopolis – 0.68″
Effingham – 0.53″
Fayette County:
Ford County:
Gibson City – 1.08″
Iroquois County:
Cissna Park – 2.49″
Buckley – 2.09″
Clifton – 1.25″
Milford – 1.15″ Ashkum – 0.93″ Chebanse – 0.40″
Jasper County:
Yale – 0.49″
Livingston County:
Chatsworth – 2.40″
Emington – 1.62″
Logan County:
Beason – 1.32″
Chestnut – 0.88″
Lincoln – 0.46″
Macoupin County:
Girard – 0.10″
Macon County:
Illiopolis – 1.91″ Oreana – 0.91″ Latham – 0.40″
McLean County:
Bloomington – 1.36″
Normal – 1.15″
Lexington – 1.13″”
Downs – 0.89″
Heyworth – 0.82″
Ellsworth – 0.60″
Le Roy – 0.51″
Menard County:
Petersburg – 0.18″
Montgomery County:
Nokomis – 0.49″
Morgan County:
Jacksonville – 0.14″
Moultrie County:
Lovington – 1.01″
Arthur – 0.82″
Piatt County:
Mansfield – 1.27″
Mahomet – 1.09″
Monticello – 0.93″
Bement – 0.89″
Cerro Gordo – 0.53″
Sangamon County:
Riverton – 1.35″
Springfield – 1.06″
Williamsville – 0.48″
Chatham – 0.27″
Shelby County:
Mode – 1.15″
Shelbyville – 0.89″
Vermilion County:
Hoopeston – 2.00″
Georgetown – 0.96″
Fithian – 0.85″
Danville – 0.77″
Henning – 0.45″
Royal – 0.33″
Collison – 0.32″
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Fountain County:
Covington – 0.55″
Parke County:
Rockville – 0.11″
Vermillion County:
Warren County: