Batches of scattered heavy rain and storms pushed through parts of Central Illinois over the weekend. Here’s a look at some of the reports from the area from Friday, September 2nd through Tuesday, September 6th, 2022.
NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.
ILLINOIS:
Cass County:
Arenzville – 0.27″
Champaign County:
Foodland – 2.32″
Champaign (S Campus) – 2.24″
Urbana (Downtown) – 2.22″
Urbana (SE) – 2.01″
Bondville – 1.93″
Champaign (Downtown) – 1.47″
Rantoul – 1.34″
Augurville – 0.94″
Champaign (SW) – 0.77″
Lake of the Woods – 0.60″
Mahomet – 0.59″
Homer Lake – 0.46″
Sadorus – 0.39″
Fisher – 0.38″
Savoy – 0.34″
Homer – 0.22″
St. Joe – 0.31″
Sidney – 0.06″
Philo – 0.04″
Christian County:
Edinburg – 1.15″
Morrisonville – 0.76″
Assumption – 0.66″
Taylorville – 0.09″
Clark County:
Marshall – 0.45″
Coles County:
Hutton – 0.41″
Crawford County:
Palestine- 0.81
Hutsonville – 0.02″
Cumberland County:
De Witt County:
Farmer City – 1.68″
Clinton – 0.98″
Douglas County:
Tuscola – 0.15″
Murdock – 0.10″
Newman – 0.05″
Edgar County:
Paris – 0.95″
Paris (SE) – 0.63″
Grandview – 0.53″
Chrisman – 0.16″
Effingham County:
Effingham – 0.17″
Watson – 0.15″
Teutopolis – 0.02″
Fayette County:
Ford County:
Gibson City – 0.07″
Melvin – 0.02″
Iroquois County:
Ashkum – 0.09″
Crescent City – 0.06″
Buckley – 0.06″
Cissna Park – 0.03″
Milford – 0.01″
Jasper County:
Hunt City – 0.17″
Newton – Trace
Livingston County:
Pontiac – 0.23″
Saunemin – 0.06″
Chatsworth – 0.01″
Logan County:
Elkhart – 1.70″
Beason – 1.39″
Lincoln – 1.38″
Mt Pulaski – 1.56″
Atlanta – 1.11″
New Holland – 0.72″
Hartsburg- 0.74″
Macoupin County:
Girard – 2.32″
Mount Olive – 1.46″
Carlinville – 1.24″
Macon County:
Warrensburg – 3.36″
Decatur WTP – 2.78″
Decatur – 2.67″
Latham – 1.88″
Niantic – 1.76″
Mt. Zion – 1.58″
McLean County:
Le Roy (3 SW) – 0.73″
Heyworth – 0.54″
Danvers – 0.45″
Saybrook – 0.39″
Bloomington – 0.26″
Lexington – 0.22″
Le Roy – 0.17″
Normal – 0.16″
Ellsworth – 0.04″
Menard County:
Athens – 1.78″
Tallula – 1.13″
Petersburg – 0.94″
Montgomery County:
Nokomis – 1.23″
Morgan County:
Valevue Lake – 0.64″
Jacksonville (SE) – 0.36″
Murrayville – 0.30″
Jacksonville – 0.14″
Moultrie County:
Sullivan – 1.73″
Lovington – 0.74″
Atwood – 0.17″
Arthur – 0.15″
Piatt County:
Cerro Gordo- 1.70″
White Heath – 1.19″
Monticello – 0.97″
Cisco – 0.70″
Mansfield – 0.43″
River Valley Ranch – 0.35″
Hammond – Trace
Sangamon County:
Springfield (#2) – 1.75″
Springfield (SE) – 1.59″
Springfield (NE) 1.34″
Springfield (W) – 0.98″
Chatham – 0.41″
Shelby County:
Shelbyville – 0.38″
Cowden – 0.26″
Vermilion County:
Royal – 0.82″
Hoopeston – 0.75″
Bismarck – 0.71″
Muncie – 0.44″
Fithian – 0.29″
Danville – 0.26″
New Hope – 0.08″
Georgetown – 0.04″
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Fountain County:
Covington – 0.07″
Parke County:
Rockville – 0.03″
Vermillion County:
Warren County: