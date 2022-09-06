Batches of scattered heavy rain and storms pushed through parts of Central Illinois over the weekend. Here’s a look at some of the reports from the area from Friday, September 2nd through Tuesday, September 6th, 2022.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Arenzville – 0.27″ Champaign County:

Foodland – 2.32″

Champaign (S Campus) – 2.24″

Urbana (Downtown) – 2.22″

Urbana (SE) – 2.01″

Bondville – 1.93″

Champaign (Downtown) – 1.47″

Rantoul – 1.34″

Augurville – 0.94″

Champaign (SW) – 0.77″

Lake of the Woods – 0.60″

Mahomet – 0.59″

Homer Lake – 0.46″

Sadorus – 0.39″

Fisher – 0.38″

Savoy – 0.34″

Homer – 0.22″

St. Joe – 0.31″

Sidney – 0.06″

Philo – 0.04″ Christian County:

Edinburg – 1.15″

Morrisonville – 0.76″

Assumption – 0.66″

Taylorville – 0.09″ Clark County:

Marshall – 0.45″ Coles County:

Hutton – 0.41″ Crawford County:

Palestine- 0.81

Cumberland County:

Farmer City – 1.68″

Clinton – 0.98″ Douglas County:

Tuscola – 0.15″

Murdock – 0.10″

Newman – 0.05″ Edgar County:

Paris – 0.95″

Paris (SE) – 0.63″

Grandview – 0.53″

Chrisman – 0.16″ Effingham County:

Effingham – 0.17″

Watson – 0.15″

Fayette County:

Gibson City – 0.07″

Melvin – 0.02″ Iroquois County:

Ashkum – 0.09″

Crescent City – 0.06″

Buckley – 0.06″

Cissna Park – 0.03″

Milford – 0.01″ Jasper County:

Hunt City – 0.17″

Newton – Trace

Pontiac – 0.23″

Saunemin – 0.06″

Chatsworth – 0.01″ Logan County:

Elkhart – 1.70″

Beason – 1.39″

Lincoln – 1.38″

Mt Pulaski – 1.56″

Atlanta – 1.11″

New Holland – 0.72″

Hartsburg- 0.74″ Macoupin County:

Girard – 2.32″

Mount Olive – 1.46″

Carlinville – 1.24″ Macon County:

Warrensburg – 3.36″

Decatur WTP – 2.78″

Decatur – 2.67″

Latham – 1.88″

Niantic – 1.76″

Mt. Zion – 1.58″ McLean County:

Le Roy (3 SW) – 0.73″

Heyworth – 0.54″

Danvers – 0.45″

Saybrook – 0.39″

Bloomington – 0.26″

Lexington – 0.22″

Le Roy – 0.17″

Normal – 0.16″

Ellsworth – 0.04″







Menard County:

Athens – 1.78″

Tallula – 1.13″

Petersburg – 0.94″ Montgomery County:

Nokomis – 1.23″ Morgan County:

Valevue Lake – 0.64″

Jacksonville (SE) – 0.36″

Murrayville – 0.30″

Jacksonville – 0.14″ Moultrie County:

Sullivan – 1.73″

Lovington – 0.74″

Atwood – 0.17″

Arthur – 0.15″ Piatt County:

Cerro Gordo- 1.70″

White Heath – 1.19″

Monticello – 0.97″

Cisco – 0.70″

Mansfield – 0.43″

River Valley Ranch – 0.35″

Hammond – Trace Sangamon County:

Springfield (#2) – 1.75″

Springfield (SE) – 1.59″

Springfield (NE) 1.34″

Springfield (W) – 0.98″

Chatham – 0.41″ Shelby County:

Shelbyville – 0.38″

Cowden – 0.26″ Vermilion County:

Royal – 0.82″

Hoopeston – 0.75″

Bismarck – 0.71″

Muncie – 0.44″

Fithian – 0.29″

Danville – 0.26″

New Hope – 0.08″

Georgetown – 0.04″

INDIANA:

Benton County:

Covington – 0.07″

Rockville – 0.03″

