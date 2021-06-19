RAINFALL REPORTS: Friday Night’s Storms Produce Heavy Rain in Parts of the Area

Here’s a list of reports of rainfall from the National Weather Service and from our WCIA 3 viewers/Weather Watchers submitted via Social Media and more.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Bluff Springs – 1.28″

Beardstown – 1.15″ Champaign County:

Homer – 3.64″

2 NE Homer – 3.62″

Ogden – 3.48″

St. Joe – 2.88″

2 NW Homer – 2.68″

3 NE Urbana – 2.5″

Thomasboro – 2.4″

Sidney – 1.87″

S of Thomasboro – 1.80″

Mahomet – 1.20″

Urbana – 1.10″

Rantoul – 1.0″

Willard Airport – 0.68″ Christian County:

Taylorville – 1.16″ Clark County:

2 NE Marshall – 5.42″

3 NE Marshall – 4.44″

Clarksville – 4.0″ Coles County:

Mattoon – 1.0″

Airport – 0.93″

N of Mattoon – 0.87″

Toledo – 0.65″

Brocton – 4.0″

Newman – 3.97″

Metcalf – 3.0″

Hindsboro – 1.94″

Murdock – 1.94″

Camargo – 1.33″

Tuscola – 1.30″

Edgar County:

5 NW Oliver – 6.47″

Paris – 2.09″

Edgar Airport – 2.0″ Effingham County:

Effingham – 0.83″

Paxton – 1.72″

Gibson City – 0.83″ Iroquois County:

Buckley – 0.88″

Cissna Park – 0.70″

Onarga – 0.70″

Watseka – 0.58″

Clifton – 0.49″

Ashkum – 0.37″

Clifton – 0.33″ Jasper County:

Newton – 1.01″ Livingston County:

Chatsworth – 1.08″

Fairbury – 0.80″

Pontiac – 0.48″

Emington – 0.35″ Logan County:

Lawndale – 1.24″

Decatur – 0.59″ McLean County:

Danvers – 1.94″

Heyworth – 1.48″

Bloomington – 1.15″

Normal – 1.05″

Jacksonville – 0.88″

Mansfield – 0.5″ Sangamon County:

Capital Airport – 1.14″

Glenarm – 0.9″ Shelby County: Vermilion County:

Tilton – 5.02″

Bethel – 4.5″

Catlin – 4.3″

Ridge Farm – 4.0″

Westville – 4.0″

Fairmount – 3.86″

Georgetown – 3.04″

Danville – 2.31″

Danville Airport – 1.97″

2 NW Danville – 1.84″

Bismarck – 1.6″

Jamaica – 1.20″

Armstrong – 1.10″

INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:

Parke County:

Vermillion County:

Warren County: