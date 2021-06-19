RAINFALL REPORTS: Friday Night’s Storms Produce Heavy Rain in Parts of the Area

Here’s a list of reports of rainfall from the National Weather Service and from our WCIA 3 viewers/Weather Watchers submitted via Social Media and more.
DON’T SEE YOUR COMMUNITY REPORTED? FOLLOW WCIA 3 ON FACEBOOK AND SHARE YOUR REPORTS WITH US THERE. YOU CAN ALSO EMAIL US AT WEATHER@WCIA.COM
See viewer photos from the area here.
Get the latest severe weather information for Sunday Night here.
ILLINOIS:
Cass County:
Bluff Springs – 1.28″
Beardstown – 1.15″
Champaign County:
Homer – 3.64″
2 NE Homer – 3.62″
Ogden – 3.48″
St. Joe – 2.88″
2 NW Homer – 2.68″
3 NE Urbana – 2.5″
Thomasboro – 2.4″
Sidney – 1.87″
S of Thomasboro – 1.80″
Mahomet – 1.20″
Urbana – 1.10″
Rantoul – 1.0″
Willard Airport – 0.68″
Christian County:
Taylorville – 1.16″
Clark County:
2 NE Marshall – 5.42″
3 NE Marshall – 4.44″
Clarksville – 4.0″
Coles County:
Mattoon – 1.0″
Airport – 0.93″
N of Mattoon – 0.87″
Crawford County:
Cumberland County:
Toledo – 0.65″
De Witt County:
Douglas County:
Brocton – 4.0″
Newman – 3.97″
Metcalf – 3.0″
Hindsboro – 1.94″
Murdock – 1.94″
Camargo – 1.33″
Tuscola – 1.30″
Edgar County:
5 NW Oliver – 6.47″
Paris – 2.09″
Edgar Airport – 2.0″
Effingham County:
Effingham – 0.83″
Fayette County:
Ford County:
Paxton – 1.72″
Gibson City – 0.83″
Iroquois County:
Buckley – 0.88″
Cissna Park – 0.70″
Onarga – 0.70″
Watseka – 0.58″
Clifton – 0.49″
Ashkum – 0.37″
Clifton – 0.33″
Jasper County:
Newton – 1.01″
Livingston County:
Chatsworth – 1.08″
Fairbury – 0.80″
Pontiac – 0.48″
Emington – 0.35″
Logan County:
Lawndale – 1.24″
Macoupin County:
Macon County:
Decatur – 0.59″
McLean County:
Danvers – 1.94″
Heyworth – 1.48″
Bloomington – 1.15″
Normal – 1.05″
Menard County:
Montgomery County:
Morgan County:
Jacksonville – 0.88″
Moultrie County:
Piatt County:
Mansfield – 0.5″
Sangamon County:
Capital Airport – 1.14″
Glenarm – 0.9″
Shelby County:
Vermilion County:
Tilton – 5.02″
Bethel – 4.5″
Catlin – 4.3″
Ridge Farm – 4.0″
Westville – 4.0″
Fairmount – 3.86″
Georgetown – 3.04″
Danville – 2.31″
Danville Airport – 1.97″
2 NW Danville – 1.84″
Bismarck – 1.6″
Jamaica – 1.20″
Armstrong – 1.10″
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Fountain County:
Parke County:
Vermillion County:
Warren County: