Here is a list of rainfall totals from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night. We had two big rounds of rain from the most recent storm move through the Plains and Great Lakes this week. It left heavy snow in the north and severe storms to the south. We in Central Illinois only saw rain and little bit of wintry flakes.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Arenzville – .77″ Champaign County:

Rantoul – 1.93″

Champaign – 1.80″

Urbana – 1.73″

Savoy – 1.72″

Lake Of The Woods – 1.63 “

Dewey – 1.59″

Mahomet – 1.42″

St. Joseph – 1.42″

Royal – 1.34″

Homer – 1.32″

Sidney – 1.31″

Broadlands – 1.08″ Christian County:

Morrisonville – 1.92″

Edinburg – 1.57″

Pana – 1.26″ Clark County:

Marshall – 1.40″ Coles County:

Mattoon – 1.50″

Charleston – 1.44″ Crawford County:

Farmer City – 1.60″ Douglas County:

Tuscola – 1.44″

Carmago – 1.23″

Newman – 1.23″ Edgar County:

Chrisman – 1.12″ Effingham County:

Effingham 1.45″

Gibson City – 1.52″ Iroquois County:

Buckley – 1.72″

Clifton – 1.64″

Watseka – 1.55″

Ashkum – 1.52″

Milford – .98″ Jasper County:

Yale – 1.63″ Livingston County:

Chastworth – 1.56″ Logan County:

Hartsburg – 2.24″

Chesnut – 1.84″ Macoupin County:

Girard – 1.70″ Macon County:

Latham – 1.81″

Illiopolis -1.78″

Decatur – 1.57″

Warrensburg – 1.54″

Oreana – 1.38″

Mount Zion – 1.23″ McLean County:

Danvers – 2.24″

Bloomington – 2.09″

Normal – 2.08″

Lexington – 1.93″

Le Roy -1.91″











Menard County:

Petersburg 1.29″ Montgomery County:

Nokomis – 1.52″ Morgan County:

Murrayville – 1.10″

Jacksonville – 1.05″ Moultrie County:

Lovington -1.22″ Piatt County:

Cisco – 1.63″

Monticello – 1.43″

White Heath – 1.38″

Mansfield – 1.31″

Bement – 1.20″ Sangamon County:

Archer – 2.22″

Springfield – 1.96″

Chatham – 1.94″

Riverton – 1.70″ Shelby County:

Shelbyville – 1.14″

Mode – 1.45″ Vermilion County:

Fithian – 1.15″

Hoopston – 1.12″

Collision – 1.10″

Danville – 1.07″

Lake Danville – 1.05″

Georgetown – .99″

Henning – .95″

INDIANA:

Covington – 1.04″

Rockville – 1.02″

