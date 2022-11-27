Some heavy showers swept through the area overnight Saturday and stuck around through Sunday Morning. When the dust settled, some folks ended up with close to 2 inches!

With drought/dry conditions expanding here over the last several weeks, this rain was what we needed to slow things down and get some moisture back in the soil.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

HAVE A REPORT TO SHARE? CLICK HERE.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Bluff Springs- 1.75″ Champaign County:

Mahomet- 1.41″

Mansfield- 1.25″

Homer- 1.17″

Willard Airport- 1.15″

Urbana- 1.08″

Savoy- 1.01″

Ogden- 0.93″

Rantoul- 0.92″

Sadorus- 0.92″

Sidney- 0.80″

St. Joseph- 0.79″

NE Champaign- 0.78″

Philo- 0.76″ Christian County:

Edinburg – 0.98″

Taylorville- 0.92″

Morrisonville- 0.85″

Pana- 0.80″ Clark County:

Marshall- 0.64″

Casey- 0.57″ Coles County:

Mattoon- 0.74″

Charleston- 0.61″

Coles County Airport- 0.59″ Crawford County:

Hutsonville- 0.62″

Robinson Airport- 0.51″ Cumberland County: Neoga- 0.56″ De Witt County:

Farmer City- 1.60″

Clinton- 1.37″ Douglas County:

Camargo- 0.92″

Tuscola- 0.77″

Newman – 0.60″ Edgar County:

Chrisman- 0.71″

Paris- 0.57″

Edgar County Airport- 0.46″ Effingham County:

Effingham- 0.68″

Effingham Airport- 0.60″

Watson- 0.59″

Beecher City- 0.54″

NW Effingham- 0.49″ Fayette County: Ford County:

NW Gibson City – 1.46″

NE Gibson City- 1.12″ Iroquois County:

Buckley- 1.23″

Cissna Park- 0.90″

Ashkum- 0.82″ Jasper County:

Yale- 0.63″ Livingston County:

Chatsworth- 0.80″

Pontiac- 0.63″ Logan County:

Beason- 1.42″

Lincoln Airport- 1.41″

Hartsburg- 1.40″

NE Lincoln- 1.40″

Logan County Airport- 1.39″

New Holland – 1.34″

Chestnut- 1.14″

Mt. Pulaski- 1.09″ Macoupin County:

Carlinville- 1.09″

Girard- 1.01″ Macon County:

Latham- 1.21″

Decatur- 1.20″

Oreana- 1.20″

Decatur Airport- 1.17″

Illiopolis- 0.98″

Warrensburg- 0.97″ McLean County:

NE Bloomington- 1.54″

Heyworth – 1.49″

S. Central IL Airport- 1.48″

Le Roy- 1.43″

Arrowsmith- 1.41″

SW Bloomington- 1.40″

Normal- 1.37″

Bloomington Airport- 1.32″

Downs- 1.28″

Danvers- 1.25″







Menard County:

Petersburg- 1.52″

Tallula – 1.32″

Salisbury- 1.30″ Montgomery County:

Nokomis – 0.73″ Morgan County:

S Jacksonville- 1.55″

Murrayville- 1.48″

Franklin- 1.46″

Jacksonville Airport- 1.30″ Moultrie County:

Lovington- 0.84″

Sullivan- 0.69″ Piatt County:

Seymour- 1.55″

Cisco- 1.41″

Bement- 1.34″

SE Mansfield- 1.30″

SW Mahomet- 1.30″

Monticello- 1.26″

White Heath- 1.26″

SW Mansfield- 1.15″ Sangamon County:

Riverton- 1.43″

Loami- 1.42″

Capital Airport- 1.42″

Sherman- 1.34″

Springfield- 1.34″

Chatham- 1.19″

Southern View- 1.08″

Buffalo- 1.03″ Shelby County:

Moweaqua- 0.85″

Shelbyville- 0.66″

Windsor- 0.60″

Mode- 0.27″ Vermilion County:

Danville Airport- 1.30″

NE Danville- 1.09″

Hoopeston- 1.00″

Fithian- 0.99″

Collison- 0.94″

Henning- 0.90″

NW Danville- 0.88″

Sidell- 0.86″

E Danville- 0.79″

Georgetown- 0.74″

INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:

Covington – 0.83″

Parke County:

Rockville – 0.70″

Vermillion County:

Warren County: