Some heavy showers swept through the area overnight Saturday and stuck around through Sunday Morning. When the dust settled, some folks ended up with close to 2 inches!
With drought/dry conditions expanding here over the last several weeks, this rain was what we needed to slow things down and get some moisture back in the soil.
NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.
Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.
ILLINOIS:
Cass County:
Bluff Springs- 1.75″
Champaign County:
Mahomet- 1.41″
Mansfield- 1.25″
Homer- 1.17″
Willard Airport- 1.15″
Urbana- 1.08″
Savoy- 1.01″
Ogden- 0.93″
Rantoul- 0.92″
Sadorus- 0.92″
Sidney- 0.80″
St. Joseph- 0.79″
NE Champaign- 0.78″
Philo- 0.76″
Christian County:
Edinburg – 0.98″
Taylorville- 0.92″
Morrisonville- 0.85″
Pana- 0.80″
Clark County:
Marshall- 0.64″
Casey- 0.57″
Coles County:
Mattoon- 0.74″
Charleston- 0.61″
Coles County Airport- 0.59″
Crawford County:
Hutsonville- 0.62″
Robinson Airport- 0.51″
Cumberland County:
Neoga- 0.56″
De Witt County:
Farmer City- 1.60″
Clinton- 1.37″
Douglas County:
Camargo- 0.92″
Tuscola- 0.77″
Newman – 0.60″
Edgar County:
Chrisman- 0.71″
Paris- 0.57″
Edgar County Airport- 0.46″
Effingham County:
Effingham- 0.68″
Effingham Airport- 0.60″
Watson- 0.59″
Beecher City- 0.54″
NW Effingham- 0.49″
Fayette County:
Ford County:
NW Gibson City – 1.46″
NE Gibson City- 1.12″
Iroquois County:
Buckley- 1.23″
Cissna Park- 0.90″
Ashkum- 0.82″
Jasper County:
Yale- 0.63″
Livingston County:
Chatsworth- 0.80″
Pontiac- 0.63″
Logan County:
Beason- 1.42″
Lincoln Airport- 1.41″
Hartsburg- 1.40″
NE Lincoln- 1.40″
Logan County Airport- 1.39″
New Holland – 1.34″
Chestnut- 1.14″
Mt. Pulaski- 1.09″
Macoupin County:
Carlinville- 1.09″
Girard- 1.01″
Macon County:
Latham- 1.21″
Decatur- 1.20″
Oreana- 1.20″
Decatur Airport- 1.17″
Illiopolis- 0.98″
Warrensburg- 0.97″
McLean County:
NE Bloomington- 1.54″
Heyworth – 1.49″
S. Central IL Airport- 1.48″
Le Roy- 1.43″
Arrowsmith- 1.41″
SW Bloomington- 1.40″
Normal- 1.37″
Bloomington Airport- 1.32″
Downs- 1.28″
Danvers- 1.25″
Menard County:
Petersburg- 1.52″
Tallula – 1.32″
Salisbury- 1.30″
Montgomery County:
Nokomis – 0.73″
Morgan County:
S Jacksonville- 1.55″
Murrayville- 1.48″
Franklin- 1.46″
Jacksonville Airport- 1.30″
Moultrie County:
Lovington- 0.84″
Sullivan- 0.69″
Piatt County:
Seymour- 1.55″
Cisco- 1.41″
Bement- 1.34″
SE Mansfield- 1.30″
SW Mahomet- 1.30″
Monticello- 1.26″
White Heath- 1.26″
SW Mansfield- 1.15″
Sangamon County:
Riverton- 1.43″
Loami- 1.42″
Capital Airport- 1.42″
Sherman- 1.34″
Springfield- 1.34″
Chatham- 1.19″
Southern View- 1.08″
Buffalo- 1.03″
Shelby County:
Moweaqua- 0.85″
Shelbyville- 0.66″
Windsor- 0.60″
Mode- 0.27″
Vermilion County:
Danville Airport- 1.30″
NE Danville- 1.09″
Hoopeston- 1.00″
Fithian- 0.99″
Collison- 0.94″
Henning- 0.90″
NW Danville- 0.88″
Sidell- 0.86″
E Danville- 0.79″
Georgetown- 0.74″
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Fountain County:
Covington – 0.83″
Parke County:
Rockville – 0.70″
Vermillion County:
Warren County: