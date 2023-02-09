A round of rain and storms pushed through parts of Central Illinois Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Here’s a list of CoCoRaHS, ASOS sites and viewer reports.
NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.
Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.
HAVE A REPORT TO SHARE? CLICK HERE.
ILLINOIS:
Cass County:
.89″ – Arenzville
Champaign County:
.75″ – Homer
.69″ – Mahomet
.65″ – Champaign
.62″ – Urbana
.62″ – Foosland
.59″ – Savoy
.59″ -Sadorus
.58″ – St. Joseph
Christian County:
.75″ – Morrisonville
.47″ – Edinburg
Clark County:
.74″ – Marshall
Coles County:
.79″ – Charleston
.70″ – Mattoon
Crawford County:
1.05″ – Hutsonville
Cumberland County:
De Witt County:
.58″ – Clinton
.48″ – Farmer City
Douglas County:
.56″ – Tuscola
.70″ – Newman
Edgar County:
.67″ – Chrisman
Effingham County:
.87″ – Effingham
.65″ – Watson
Fayette County:
Ford County:
.64″ – Gibson City
.59″ – W Gibson City
Iroquois County:
.69″ – Milford
.66″ -Ashkum
.58″ – Buckley
.58″ – Clifton
.56″ – Watseka
.55″ – Cissna Park
Jasper County:
.86″ – Newton
Livingston County:
.70″ – Pontiac
Logan County:
.59″ – New Holland
.55″ – Lincoln
.55″ – Beason
.55″ – Chestnut
.55″ – Hartsburg
.52″ – Lincoln Airport
Macoupin County:
.75″ – Girard
.70″ – Mount Olive
Macon County:
.61″ – Illiopolis
.55″ – Dalton City
.52″ – Warrensburg
.45″ – Oreana
McLean County:
.61″ – Bloomington
.60″ – Normal
.59″ – Heyworth
.52″ – Danvers
.51″ – Le Roy
.48″ – Arrowsmith
.47″ – Ellisworth
.37″ – WSW Bloomington
Menard County:
.63″ – Petersburg
.44″ – Athens
Montgomery County:
.56″ – Nokomis
Morgan County:
1.22″ – Murrayville
.88″ – Jacksonville
.71″ -N Jacksonville
Moultrie County:
.54″ – Lovington
.59″ – Arthur
Piatt County:
.62″ – White Heath
.58″ – Monticello
.55″ – Mansfield
.52″ – Bement
.44″ – Cisco
Sangamon County:
.72″ – Springfield
.72″ – Chatham
Shelby County:
.80″ – Shelbyville
Vermilion County:
.79″ – Georgetown
.75″ – Danville
.61″ – Henning
.58″ – Danville
.57″ – Fithian
.54″ – Hoopeston
.40″ – Collison
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Fountain County:
.51″ – Covington
Parke County:
0.67″ – Rockville
Vermillion County:
Warren County: