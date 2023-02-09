A round of rain and storms pushed through parts of Central Illinois Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Here’s a list of CoCoRaHS, ASOS sites and viewer reports.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

.89″ – Arenzville Champaign County:

.75″ – Homer

.69″ – Mahomet

.65″ – Champaign

.62″ – Urbana

.62″ – Foosland

.59″ – Savoy

.59″ -Sadorus

.58″ – St. Joseph

Christian County:

.75″ – Morrisonville

.47″ – Edinburg Clark County:

.74″ – Marshall Coles County:

.79″ – Charleston

.70″ – Mattoon Crawford County:

1.05″ – Hutsonville Cumberland County: De Witt County:

.58″ – Clinton

.48″ – Farmer City Douglas County:

.56″ – Tuscola

.70″ – Newman Edgar County:

.67″ – Chrisman Effingham County:

.87″ – Effingham

.65″ – Watson Fayette County: Ford County:

.64″ – Gibson City

.59″ – W Gibson City Iroquois County:

.69″ – Milford

.66″ -Ashkum

.58″ – Buckley

.58″ – Clifton

.56″ – Watseka

.55″ – Cissna Park Jasper County:

.86″ – Newton Livingston County:

.70″ – Pontiac Logan County:

.59″ – New Holland

.55″ – Lincoln

.55″ – Beason

.55″ – Chestnut

.55″ – Hartsburg

.52″ – Lincoln Airport



Macoupin County:

.75″ – Girard

.70″ – Mount Olive Macon County:

.61″ – Illiopolis

.55″ – Dalton City

.52″ – Warrensburg

.45″ – Oreana McLean County:

.61″ – Bloomington

.60″ – Normal

.59″ – Heyworth

.52″ – Danvers

.51″ – Le Roy

.48″ – Arrowsmith

.47″ – Ellisworth

.37″ – WSW Bloomington





Menard County:

.63″ – Petersburg

.44″ – Athens Montgomery County:

.56″ – Nokomis Morgan County:

1.22″ – Murrayville

.88″ – Jacksonville

.71″ -N Jacksonville Moultrie County:

.54″ – Lovington

.59″ – Arthur Piatt County:

.62″ – White Heath

.58″ – Monticello

.55″ – Mansfield

.52″ – Bement

.44″ – Cisco Sangamon County:

.72″ – Springfield

.72″ – Chatham Shelby County:

.80″ – Shelbyville Vermilion County:

.79″ – Georgetown

.75″ – Danville

.61″ – Henning

.58″ – Danville

.57″ – Fithian

.54″ – Hoopeston

.40″ – Collison



INDIANA:

.51″ – Covington

0.67″ – Rockville

