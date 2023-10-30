It’s been a rainy last several days in Central Illinois, and while we didn’t see heavy rain on one particular day, we still ended up with widespread 1-2 inches across the area. Here’s a look at storm total reports from viewers and from CoCoRaHS.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

HAVE A REPORT TO SHARE? CLICK HERE.



ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Arenzville – 1.53″ Champaign County:

Urbana – 2.32″

St. Joseph – 2.31″

Lake of the Woods – 2.18″

Homer – 2.12″

Sadorus – 2.11″

Champaign – 2.04″

Savoy – 1.96″

Mahomet – 1.94″

Penfield – 1.57″

Rantoul – 1.74″

Sidney – 1.57″

Broadlands – 1.45″

Foosland- 1.44″

Mansfield – 1.20″ Christian County:

Assumption – 2.13″

Edinburg – 2.12″

Pana – 1.83″

Taylorville – 1.69″

Morrisonville – 1.34″ Clark County:

Marshall – 0.66″ Coles County:

Mattoon – 1.34″

Charleston – 0.97″ Crawford County:

Hutsonville – 0.76″ Cumberland County: De Witt County:

Farmer City – 1.95″

Clinton – 0.80″ Douglas County:

Camargo – 1.85″

Newman – 1.58″

Tuscola – 1.50″ Edgar County:

Chrisman – 1.06″ Effingham County:

Effingham – 1.33″

Lake Sara – 1.25″

Dieterich – 1.00″

Teutopolis – 1.00″

Fayette County:

St. Elmo – 0.75″ Ford County:

Gibson City – 1.32″

Melvin – 1.32″ Iroquois County:

Buckley – 1.41″

Milford – 1.29″

Chebanse – 1.24″

Watseka – 1.16″

Ashkum- 1.10″

Marinton – 1.09″

Clifton – 1.03″ Jasper County:

Yale – 1.27″ Livingston County:

Fairbury – 1.61″

Dwight – 1.49″

Chatsworth – 1.44″

Cropsey – 0.74″ Logan County:

Mount Pulaski – 1.89″

Chestnut – 1.76″

Lincoln- 1.64″

Beason – 1.40″

Atlanta – 1.38″

Hartsburg- 1.21″ Macoupin County:

Calrinville – 2.29″

Eagarville – 1.42″

Girard – 1.25″

Mt. Olive – 1.04″ Macon County:

Warrensburg – 1.77″

Illiopolis – 1.64″

Decatur – 1.40″

Oakley – 1.32″

Mount Zion – 0.93″ McLean County:

Heyworth- 1.98″

Bloomington – 1.79″

Carlock – 1.68″

Normal – 1.68″

Le Roy – 1.65″

Downs – 1.41″

Arrowsmith – 1.31″

Saybrook – 1.27″

Menard County:

Tallula – 1.43″

Petersburg – 1.28″ Montgomery County:

Nokomis – 1.28″ Morgan County:

Jacksonville – 2.00″

Murrayville – 1.65″ Moultrie County:

Sullivan – 1.96″

Lovington – 1.42″

Arthur- 1.36″ Piatt County:

White Heath- 1.93″

De Land – 1.71″

Monticello – 1.66″

Bement – 1.61″

Cerro Gordo – 1.34″

Atwood – 0.93″ Sangamon County:

Springfield – 2.06″

Riverton- 1.58″

Chatham – 1.39″ Shelby County:

Shelbyville- 2.38″

Mode- 1.06″ Vermilion County:

Lake Vermilion – 2.70″

Fithian- 2.57″

Danville – 2.39″

Collison- 2.36″

Henning – 2.01″

Hoopeston – 1.79″

Georgetown- 1.59″

INDIANA:

Benton County:

Earl Park – 1.21″

Fountain County:

Covington – 1.49″

Parke County:

Rockville – 1.08″

Vermillion County:

Newport – 1.26″

Warren County: