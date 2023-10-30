It’s been a rainy last several days in Central Illinois, and while we didn’t see heavy rain on one particular day, we still ended up with widespread 1-2 inches across the area. Here’s a look at storm total reports from viewers and from CoCoRaHS.
NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.
Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.
HAVE A REPORT TO SHARE? CLICK HERE.
ILLINOIS:
Cass County:
Arenzville – 1.53″
Champaign County:
Urbana – 2.32″
St. Joseph – 2.31″
Lake of the Woods – 2.18″
Homer – 2.12″
Sadorus – 2.11″
Champaign – 2.04″
Savoy – 1.96″
Mahomet – 1.94″
Penfield – 1.57″
Rantoul – 1.74″
Sidney – 1.57″
Broadlands – 1.45″
Foosland- 1.44″
Mansfield – 1.20″
Christian County:
Assumption – 2.13″
Edinburg – 2.12″
Pana – 1.83″
Taylorville – 1.69″
Morrisonville – 1.34″
Clark County:
Marshall – 0.66″
Coles County:
Mattoon – 1.34″
Charleston – 0.97″
Crawford County:
Hutsonville – 0.76″
Cumberland County:
De Witt County:
Farmer City – 1.95″
Clinton – 0.80″
Douglas County:
Camargo – 1.85″
Newman – 1.58″
Tuscola – 1.50″
Edgar County:
Chrisman – 1.06″
Effingham County:
Effingham – 1.33″
Lake Sara – 1.25″
Dieterich – 1.00″
Teutopolis – 1.00″
Fayette County:
St. Elmo – 0.75″
Ford County:
Gibson City – 1.32″
Melvin – 1.32″
Iroquois County:
Buckley – 1.41″
Milford – 1.29″
Chebanse – 1.24″
Watseka – 1.16″
Ashkum- 1.10″
Marinton – 1.09″
Clifton – 1.03″
Jasper County:
Yale – 1.27″
Livingston County:
Fairbury – 1.61″
Dwight – 1.49″
Chatsworth – 1.44″
Cropsey – 0.74″
Logan County:
Mount Pulaski – 1.89″
Chestnut – 1.76″
Lincoln- 1.64″
Beason – 1.40″
Atlanta – 1.38″
Hartsburg- 1.21″
Macoupin County:
Calrinville – 2.29″
Eagarville – 1.42″
Girard – 1.25″
Mt. Olive – 1.04″
Macon County:
Warrensburg – 1.77″
Illiopolis – 1.64″
Decatur – 1.40″
Oakley – 1.32″
Mount Zion – 0.93″
McLean County:
Heyworth- 1.98″
Bloomington – 1.79″
Carlock – 1.68″
Normal – 1.68″
Le Roy – 1.65″
Downs – 1.41″
Arrowsmith – 1.31″
Saybrook – 1.27″
Menard County:
Tallula – 1.43″
Petersburg – 1.28″
Montgomery County:
Nokomis – 1.28″
Morgan County:
Jacksonville – 2.00″
Murrayville – 1.65″
Moultrie County:
Sullivan – 1.96″
Lovington – 1.42″
Arthur- 1.36″
Piatt County:
White Heath- 1.93″
De Land – 1.71″
Monticello – 1.66″
Bement – 1.61″
Cerro Gordo – 1.34″
Atwood – 0.93″
Sangamon County:
Springfield – 2.06″
Riverton- 1.58″
Chatham – 1.39″
Shelby County:
Shelbyville- 2.38″
Mode- 1.06″
Vermilion County:
Lake Vermilion – 2.70″
Fithian- 2.57″
Danville – 2.39″
Collison- 2.36″
Henning – 2.01″
Hoopeston – 1.79″
Georgetown- 1.59″
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Earl Park – 1.21″
Fountain County:
Covington – 1.49″
Parke County:
Rockville – 1.08″
Vermillion County:
Newport – 1.26″
Warren County: