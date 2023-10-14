It was a rainy day in Central Illinois on Friday, and for once, everybody got a little bit of something with this round, with widespread totals of over 1/2 of an inch. Here’s a look at storm total reports from viewers and from CoCoRaHS.
NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.
Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.
HAVE A REPORT TO SHARE? CLICK HERE.
ILLINOIS:
Cass County:
Arenzville – 1.16″
Bluff Springs – 1.16″
Champaign County:
Fisher – 1.50″
Foosland – 1.42″
Rantoul – 1.42″
Urbana – 1.38″
Homer – 1.35″
Tolono – 1.30″
Ogden – 1.29″
Champaign – 1.28″
Sidney – 1.28″
Mansfield – 1.24″
Savoy – 1.24″
St. Joseph – 1.23″
Bondville – 1.07″
Mahomet – 1.00″
Christian County:
Edinburg – 0.76″
Taylorville – 0.70″
Pana – 0.69″
Morrisonville – 0.49″
Clark County:
Coles County:
Mattoon – 0.82″
Crawford County:
Hutsonville – 0.39″
Cumberland County:
De Witt County:
Farmer City – 1.18″
Lane – 1.10″
Clinton – 1.04″
Douglas County:
Tuscola – 0.95″
Edgar County:
Chrisman – 0.73″
Kansas – 0.40″
Effingham County:
Dieterich – 0.70″
Watson – 0.55″
Teutopolis – 0.54″
Effingham – 0.53″
Fayette County:
St. Elmo – 0.27″
Ford County:
Gibson City – 1.52″
Iroquois County:
Cissna Park – 1.58″
Buckley – 1.37″
Milford – 1.18″
Ashkum – 0.95″
Clifton – 0.94″
Watseka – 0.93″
Chebanse – 0.82″
Jasper County:
Yale – 0.43″
Livingston County:
Cropsey – 1.30″
Chatsworth – 1.07″
Flanagan – 0.99″
Dwight – 0.60″
Logan County:
Latham – 1.23″
Lincoln – 1.04″
Hartsburg – 0.98″
Beason – 0.86″
Chestnut – 0.81″
Elkhart – 0.80″
Macoupin County:
Girard – 0.91″
Macon County:
Illiopolis – 0.96″
Warrensburg -0.94″
Decatur – 0.92″
Oreana – 0.78″
McLean County:
Arrowsmith – 1.16″
Cooksville – 1.14″
Bloomington – 1.10″
Towanda – 1.10″
Normal – 0.96″
Downs – 0.96″
Carlock – 0.92″
Le Roy – 0.90″
Heyworth – 0.87″
Menard County:
Petersburg – 0.88″
Tallula – 0.77″
Montgomery County:
Nokomis – 0.55″
Morgan County:
Jacksonville – 1.05″
Moultrie County:
Kirksville – 1.03″
Lovington – 0.96″
Arthur – 0.88″
Piatt County:
Bement – 1.10″
Monticello – 0.90″
White Heath – 0.80″
Cerro Gordo – 0.77″
Sangamon County:
Leland Grove – 1.31″
Springfield – 1.22″
Rochester – 1.21″
Curran – 1.18″
Chatham – 1.10″
Farmingdale – 1.02″
Riverton – 1.02″
Shelby County:
Stewardson – 0.50″
Shelbyville – 0.45″
Vermilion County:
Danville – 1.98″
Henning – 1.62″
Collison – 1.47″
Fithian – 1.30″
Hoopeston – 1.25″
Georgetown – 1.05″
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Earl Park – 1.09″
Fountain County:
Covington – 1.05″
Parke County:
Rockville – 0.81″
Vermillion County:
Newport – 0.79″
Warren County: