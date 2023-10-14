It was a rainy day in Central Illinois on Friday, and for once, everybody got a little bit of something with this round, with widespread totals of over 1/2 of an inch. Here’s a look at storm total reports from viewers and from CoCoRaHS.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

HAVE A REPORT TO SHARE? CLICK HERE.



ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Arenzville – 1.16″

Bluff Springs – 1.16″ Champaign County:

Fisher – 1.50″

Foosland – 1.42″

Rantoul – 1.42″

Urbana – 1.38″

Homer – 1.35″

Tolono – 1.30″

Ogden – 1.29″

Champaign – 1.28″

Sidney – 1.28″

Mansfield – 1.24″

Savoy – 1.24″

St. Joseph – 1.23″

Bondville – 1.07″

Mahomet – 1.00″ Christian County:

Edinburg – 0.76″

Taylorville – 0.70″

Pana – 0.69″

Morrisonville – 0.49″ Clark County: Coles County:

Mattoon – 0.82″ Crawford County:

Hutsonville – 0.39″ Cumberland County: De Witt County:

Farmer City – 1.18″

Lane – 1.10″

Clinton – 1.04″ Douglas County:

Tuscola – 0.95″ Edgar County:

Chrisman – 0.73″

Kansas – 0.40″ Effingham County:

Dieterich – 0.70″

Watson – 0.55″

Teutopolis – 0.54″

Effingham – 0.53″

Fayette County:

St. Elmo – 0.27″ Ford County:

Gibson City – 1.52″ Iroquois County:

Cissna Park – 1.58″

Buckley – 1.37″

Milford – 1.18″

Ashkum – 0.95″

Clifton – 0.94″

Watseka – 0.93″

Chebanse – 0.82″ Jasper County:

Yale – 0.43″ Livingston County:

Cropsey – 1.30″

Chatsworth – 1.07″

Flanagan – 0.99″

Dwight – 0.60″ Logan County:

Latham – 1.23″

Lincoln – 1.04″

Hartsburg – 0.98″

Beason – 0.86″

Chestnut – 0.81″

Elkhart – 0.80″ Macoupin County:

Girard – 0.91″ Macon County:

Illiopolis – 0.96″

Warrensburg -0.94″

Decatur – 0.92″

Oreana – 0.78″ McLean County:

Arrowsmith – 1.16″

Cooksville – 1.14″

Bloomington – 1.10″

Towanda – 1.10″

Normal – 0.96″

Downs – 0.96″

Carlock – 0.92″

Le Roy – 0.90″

Heyworth – 0.87″

Menard County:

Petersburg – 0.88″

Tallula – 0.77″ Montgomery County:

Nokomis – 0.55″ Morgan County:

Jacksonville – 1.05″ Moultrie County:

Kirksville – 1.03″

Lovington – 0.96″

Arthur – 0.88″ Piatt County:

Bement – 1.10″

Monticello – 0.90″

White Heath – 0.80″

Cerro Gordo – 0.77″ Sangamon County:

Leland Grove – 1.31″

Springfield – 1.22″

Rochester – 1.21″

Curran – 1.18″

Chatham – 1.10″

Farmingdale – 1.02″

Riverton – 1.02″ Shelby County:

Stewardson – 0.50″

Shelbyville – 0.45″ Vermilion County:

Danville – 1.98″

Henning – 1.62″

Collison – 1.47″

Fithian – 1.30″

Hoopeston – 1.25″

Georgetown – 1.05″

INDIANA:

Benton County:

Earl Park – 1.09″

Fountain County:

Covington – 1.05″

Parke County:

Rockville – 0.81″

Vermillion County:

Newport – 0.79″

Warren County: