Multiple rounds of rain and storms pushed through parts of Central Illinois this past weekend into Monday morning. Some of those storms brought heavy rain and large hail in parts of the viewing area.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Arenzville -1.17″ Champaign County:

Rantoul – .45″

Mahomet -.29″

Urbana – .29″

St. Joseph – .25″

Savoy – .22″

Champaign – .15″

Homer – .07″

Broadlands – .03″

Sadorus – .03″ Christian County:

Morrisonville – 3.22″

Edinburg – .68″

Pana – .43″ Clark County:

Marshall – .10″ Coles County:

Mattoon – .45″ Crawford County:

Hutsonville- 0.19″ Cumberland County: De Witt County:

Farmer City – .16″

Clinton – .15″ Douglas County:

Newman – .50″

Tuscola – .19″ Edgar County:

Chrisman – 0.01″ Effingham County:

Watson – 3.24″

Effingham – .75″

Fayette County: Ford County:

Gibson City – .42″ Iroquois County:

Buckley – 1.28″

Cissna Park – .79″

Clifton – .60″

Milford -.48″

Watseka -.47″

Milford -.37″ Jasper County:

Yale -1.00″

Newton -1.11″ Livingston County:

Dwight – 1.31″

Chatsworth – .14″ Logan County:

Elkhart -.79″

New Holland – .28″

Beason .21″

Lincoln – .18″

Hartsburg – .06″ Macoupin County:

Mount Olive – 4.10″

Girard – 1.19″ Macon County:

Decatur -1.73″

Illiopolis – .90″

Dalton City – .54″

Oreana -.41″ McLean County:

Arrowsmith – .47″

Bloomington – .16″

Danvers -.16″

Normal – .16″

Saybrook – .09″

Le Roy – .04″

Heyworth .02″





Menard County:

Tallula -1.53″

South Petersburg – .83″

Petersburg -.45″ Montgomery County: Morgan County:

Jacksonville – 2.52″

Murrayville -1.86″ Moultrie County:

Lovington – .42″

Arthur – .80″ Piatt County:

Bement – .80″

Monticello -. 54″

White Heath -.20″

Cerro Gordo – .16″

De Land .02″

Sangamon County:

West Springfield – 3.26″

Riverton 2.80″

Springfield -1.80″

Chatham – 1.62″

Shelby County:

Shelbyville – .53″

Mode – .40″ Vermilion County:

Hoopeston – .78″

Collison – .70″

Lake Danville – .56″

Danville – .43″

Henning – .30″

Lake Danville – 1.13″

Henning – .72″

Hoopeston – .38″

Georgetown -.17″

Fithian – 0.15″









INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:

Covington – .21″

Parke County:

Rockville – .71″

Vermillion County:

Newport – .11″

Warren County:

Attica – .46″