Multiple rounds of rain and storms pushed through from July 4th through July 9th in Central Illinois. Here’s a look a storm total reports from viewers and from CoCoRaHS.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location. Reports also may indicate 24 hour totals if an observer did not report the full 48 hour total from Friday Night.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Arenzville – 5.02″

Beardstown – 4.50″ Champaign County:

Rantoul – 2.70″

Savoy – 2.64″

Champaign – 2.53″

Mahomet – 2.07″

Broadlands – 2.05″

Fisher – 1.46″

Urbana – 1.04″

Sidney – 0.90″

Homer – 0.84″ Christian County:

Edinburg – 4.51″

Pana – 4.33″

Assumption – 4.24″

Morrisonville – 3.96″

Taylorville – 3.30″ Clark County:

Marshall – 1.12″ Coles County:

Mattoon – 5.5″

Charleston – 3.32″

Hutton – 2.81″ Crawford County:

Hutsonville – 2.70″

Palestine – 1.14″ Cumberland County: De Witt County:

Farmer City – 1.80″

Clinton – 1.18″ Douglas County:

Tuscola – 2.55″

Newman – 1.84″

Murdock – 1.06″ Edgar County:

Chrisman – 1.53″

Paris – 1.32″ Effingham County:

Effingham – 3.97″

Dieterich – 1.14″

Watson – 0.87″

Fayette County: Ford County:

Melvin – 2.97″

Sibley – 2.3″

Gibson City – 2.11″

Kempton – 0.8″ Iroquois County:

Buckley – 3.76″

Loda – 2.98″

Cissna Park – 2.21″

Crescent City – 1.33″

Milford – 0.95″

L’Erable – 0.5″

Clifton – 0.46″ Jasper County:

Hunt City – 3.06″ Livingston County:

Chatsworth – 5.60″

Fairbury – 3.0″

Streator – 2.62″

Pontiac – 2.10″

Emington – 1.87″

Strawn – 1.58″ Logan County:

Beason – 3.47″

Lincoln – 2.40″

Mt Pulaski – 2.27″

New Holland – 1.91″

Hartsburg – 1.21″

Atlanta – 0.98″ Macoupin County:

Girard – 4.85″

Carlinville – 2.40″

Mount Olive – 1.12″ Macon County:

Decatur – 3.64″

Dalton City – 2.34″

Warrensburg – 2.03″

Latham – 1.75″ McLean County:

Downs – 2.21″

Lexington – 2.11″

Bloomington – 1.84″

Bellflower – 1.50″

Danvers – 1.43″

Normal – 1.18″

Le Roy – 0.99″

Heyworth – 0.80″

Menard County:

Athens – 4.37″

Petersburg – 4.14″

Tallula – 4.04″ Montgomery County:

Nokomis – 2.28″ Morgan County:

Valevue Lake – 3.08″

Jacksonville – 2.87″

Murrayville – 1.38″ Moultrie County:

Arthur – 2.82″

Lovington – 2.41″

Atwood – 1.70″ Piatt County:

Bement – 3.00″

Allerton Park – 2.22″

Monticello – 1.84″

Cisco – 1.84″

Hammond – 1.26″

Mansfield – 1.07″ Sangamon County:

Buffalo – 7.19″

Chatham – 6.06″

W Springfield – 5.55″

NE Springfield – 5.03″

Lake Springfield 3.47″ Shelby County:

Stewardson – 6.3″

Shelbyville – 4.05″

Cowden – 3.96″ Vermilion County:

Hoopeston – 2.82″

Royal – 2.45″

Lake Vermillion – 2.20″

Danville – 2.10″

E Danville – 2.06″

Vermillion Airport – 1.37″

Oakwood – 0.77″



INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:

Covington – 1.03″

Parke County:

Rockville – 1.39″

Vermillion County:

Warren County: