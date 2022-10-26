A round of rain and storms pushed through parts of Central Illinois starting early Tuesday and ending early Wednesday morning. Here’s a look at some of the reports from the area.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

HAVE A REPORT TO SHARE? CLICK HERE.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

2.29″ – Arenzville Champaign County:

2.13″ – WSW Mahomet

1.97″ – Mahomet

1.54″ – Rantoul

1.51″ – Dewey

1.51″ – Champaign

1.46″ – Urbana

1.40″ – Savoy

1.22″ – Homer

1.06″ – Sidney

1.04″ – St. Joseph

.83″ – Broadlands Christian County:

2.82″ – Morrisonville

1.93″- Edinburg

1.24″ – Pana Clark County:

1.43″ – Marshall Coles County:

.94″ – Mattoon

.82″ – Charleston Crawford County:

1.03″ – Hutsonville Cumberland County: De Witt County:

1.88″ – Clinton

2.20″ – Farmer City Douglas County:

0.78″ – Tuscola

1.08″ – Newman Edgar County:

1.15″ – Chrisman Effingham County:

.90″ – Teutopolis Fayette County: Ford County:

1.68″ – Gibson City Iroquois County:

2.11″ – Milford

2.04″ – Ashkum

1.87″ – Watseka

1.66″ – Buckley

.96″ – Cissna Park Jasper County:

1.05″ – Jasper Livingston County:

2.16″ – Chatsworth

1.70″- Cropsey

1.66″ – Emington Logan County:

1.76″ – Chestnut

1.61″ – Beason

1.34″ – Lincoln

1.32″ – New Holland

1.10″ – Elkhart

1.02″ – Hartsburg



Macoupin County:

1.41″ – Girard Macon County:

2.70″ – Decatur

2.17″ – Argenta

2.17″ – Oreana

2.10″ – Warrensburg

1.85″ – Latham

1.60″ – Illiopolis McLean County:

1.77″ – Ellsworth

1.63″ – Heyworth

1.41″ – Danvers

1.40″ – Le Roy

1.38″ – Bloomington

1.35″ – Downs

1.24″ – Normal

1.18″ – Lexington



Menard County:

1.28″ – Petersburg Montgomery County: Morgan County:

2.15″ – Jacksonville Moultrie County:

1.01″ – Arthur Piatt County:

1.95″ – Bement

1.93″ – Mansfield

1.91″ – White Heath

1.81″ – WSW Monticello

1.63″ – Cerro Gordo

Sangamon County:

1.65″ – Chatham

1.59″ – Springfield

1.53″ – Riverton Shelby County:

1.10″ – Shelbyville

0.70″ – Fancher Vermilion County:

1.92″ – Hoopston

1.75″ – Lake Danville

1.73″ – Bismarck

1.61″ – Danville

1.49″ – Georgetown

1.25″ – Royal

1.24″ – Fithian

INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:

1.60 – Covington”

Parke County:

0.92 – Rockville”

Vermillion County:

Warren County: