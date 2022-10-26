A round of rain and storms pushed through parts of Central Illinois starting early Tuesday and ending early Wednesday morning. Here’s a look at some of the reports from the area.
NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.
Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.
HAVE A REPORT TO SHARE? CLICK HERE.
ILLINOIS:
Cass County:
2.29″ – Arenzville
Champaign County:
2.13″ – WSW Mahomet
1.97″ – Mahomet
1.54″ – Rantoul
1.51″ – Dewey
1.51″ – Champaign
1.46″ – Urbana
1.40″ – Savoy
1.22″ – Homer
1.06″ – Sidney
1.04″ – St. Joseph
.83″ – Broadlands
Christian County:
2.82″ – Morrisonville
1.93″- Edinburg
1.24″ – Pana
Clark County:
1.43″ – Marshall
Coles County:
.94″ – Mattoon
.82″ – Charleston
Crawford County:
1.03″ – Hutsonville
Cumberland County:
De Witt County:
1.88″ – Clinton
2.20″ – Farmer City
Douglas County:
0.78″ – Tuscola
1.08″ – Newman
Edgar County:
1.15″ – Chrisman
Effingham County:
.90″ – Teutopolis
Fayette County:
Ford County:
1.68″ – Gibson City
Iroquois County:
2.11″ – Milford
2.04″ – Ashkum
1.87″ – Watseka
1.66″ – Buckley
.96″ – Cissna Park
Jasper County:
1.05″ – Jasper
Livingston County:
2.16″ – Chatsworth
1.70″- Cropsey
1.66″ – Emington
Logan County:
1.76″ – Chestnut
1.61″ – Beason
1.34″ – Lincoln
1.32″ – New Holland
1.10″ – Elkhart
1.02″ – Hartsburg
Macoupin County:
1.41″ – Girard
Macon County:
2.70″ – Decatur
2.17″ – Argenta
2.17″ – Oreana
2.10″ – Warrensburg
1.85″ – Latham
1.60″ – Illiopolis
McLean County:
1.77″ – Ellsworth
1.63″ – Heyworth
1.41″ – Danvers
1.40″ – Le Roy
1.38″ – Bloomington
1.35″ – Downs
1.24″ – Normal
1.18″ – Lexington
Menard County:
1.28″ – Petersburg
Montgomery County:
Morgan County:
2.15″ – Jacksonville
Moultrie County:
1.01″ – Arthur
Piatt County:
1.95″ – Bement
1.93″ – Mansfield
1.91″ – White Heath
1.81″ – WSW Monticello
1.63″ – Cerro Gordo
Sangamon County:
1.65″ – Chatham
1.59″ – Springfield
1.53″ – Riverton
Shelby County:
1.10″ – Shelbyville
0.70″ – Fancher
Vermilion County:
1.92″ – Hoopston
1.75″ – Lake Danville
1.73″ – Bismarck
1.61″ – Danville
1.49″ – Georgetown
1.25″ – Royal
1.24″ – Fithian
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Fountain County:
1.60 – Covington”
Parke County:
0.92 – Rockville”
Vermillion County:
Warren County: