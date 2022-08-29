A round of rain and storms pushed through parts of Central Illinois Sunday afternoon and Sunday Night. Here’s a look at some of the reports from the area.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Arenzville – 0.08″ Champaign County:

Homer – 1.18″

Lake of the Woods – 0.94″

Mahomet – 0.80″

Ogden – 0.60″

Champaign – 0.48″

Sidney – 0.47″

Urbana – 0.33″

Philo – 0.17″ Christian County:

Edinburg – 0.52″

Morrisonville – 0.48″ Clark County:

Marshall – 0.67″ Coles County:

Charleston – 0.21″ Crawford County: Cumberland County: De Witt County:

Clinton – 0.50″

Farmer City – 0.40″ Douglas County:

Tuscola – 0.40″

Newman – 0.36″

Murdock – 0.22″ Edgar County:

Kansas – 0.59″ Effingham County:

Watson – 0.44″

Teutopolis – 0.19″

Altamont – 0.11″

Fayette County: Ford County:

Gibson City – 0.85″ Iroquois County:

Cissna Park – 0.83″

Milford – 0.73″

Buckley – 0.51″

Crescent City – 0.24″

Ashkum – 0.25″

Clifton- 0.12″ Jasper County:

Hunt City – 0.76″ Livingston County:

Chatsworth – 0.09″

Saunemin – 0.02″

Pontiac – 0.00″ Logan County:

Elkhart – 0.80″

Mount Pulaski – 0.71″

Beason – 0.58″

Lincoln – 0.12″ Macoupin County:

Macon County:

Warrensburg – 0.52″

Latham – 0.26″

Niantic – 0.43″ McLean County:

Le Roy – 0.64″

Downs – 0.13″

Ellsworth – 0.09″

Bloomington – 0.03″

Normal – 0.02″

Menard County:

Athens – 0.27″

Petersburg – 0.06″ Montgomery County: Morgan County:

Murrayville – 0.93″

Jacksonville – 0.23″ Moultrie County:

Arthur – 0.18″ Piatt County:

Cerro Gordo – 1.45″

Monticello – 1.28″

White Heath – 1.20″

Centerville – 1.13″

Mansfield – 0.62″ Sangamon County:

Springfield – 1.47″

Lake Springfield – 1.09″

Chatham – 0.88″ Shelby County:

Shelbyville – 0.12″

Cowden – 0.20″ Vermilion County:

Hoopeston – 1.21″

Collison – 0.97″

Georgetown – 0.77″

Danville – 0.76″

Bismarck – 0.59″

Royal – 0.36″



INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:

Covington – 0.56″

Parke County:

Rockville – 1.51″

Vermillion County:

Warren County: