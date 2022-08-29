A round of rain and storms pushed through parts of Central Illinois Sunday afternoon and Sunday Night. Here’s a look at some of the reports from the area.
NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.
ILLINOIS:
Cass County:
Arenzville – 0.08″
Champaign County:
Homer – 1.18″
Lake of the Woods – 0.94″
Mahomet – 0.80″
Ogden – 0.60″
Champaign – 0.48″
Sidney – 0.47″
Urbana – 0.33″
Philo – 0.17″
Christian County:
Edinburg – 0.52″
Morrisonville – 0.48″
Clark County:
Marshall – 0.67″
Coles County:
Charleston – 0.21″
Crawford County:
Cumberland County:
De Witt County:
Clinton – 0.50″
Farmer City – 0.40″
Douglas County:
Tuscola – 0.40″
Newman – 0.36″
Murdock – 0.22″
Edgar County:
Kansas – 0.59″
Effingham County:
Watson – 0.44″
Teutopolis – 0.19″
Altamont – 0.11″
Fayette County:
Ford County:
Gibson City – 0.85″
Iroquois County:
Cissna Park – 0.83″
Milford – 0.73″
Buckley – 0.51″
Crescent City – 0.24″
Ashkum – 0.25″
Clifton- 0.12″
Jasper County:
Hunt City – 0.76″
Livingston County:
Chatsworth – 0.09″
Saunemin – 0.02″
Pontiac – 0.00″
Logan County:
Elkhart – 0.80″
Mount Pulaski – 0.71″
Beason – 0.58″
Lincoln – 0.12″
Macoupin County:
Macon County:
Warrensburg – 0.52″
Latham – 0.26″
Niantic – 0.43″
McLean County:
Le Roy – 0.64″
Downs – 0.13″
Ellsworth – 0.09″
Bloomington – 0.03″
Normal – 0.02″
Menard County:
Athens – 0.27″
Petersburg – 0.06″
Montgomery County:
Morgan County:
Murrayville – 0.93″
Jacksonville – 0.23″
Moultrie County:
Arthur – 0.18″
Piatt County:
Cerro Gordo – 1.45″
Monticello – 1.28″
White Heath – 1.20″
Centerville – 1.13″
Mansfield – 0.62″
Sangamon County:
Springfield – 1.47″
Lake Springfield – 1.09″
Chatham – 0.88″
Shelby County:
Shelbyville – 0.12″
Cowden – 0.20″
Vermilion County:
Hoopeston – 1.21″
Collison – 0.97″
Georgetown – 0.77″
Danville – 0.76″
Bismarck – 0.59″
Royal – 0.36″
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Fountain County:
Covington – 0.56″
Parke County:
Rockville – 1.51″
Vermillion County:
Warren County: