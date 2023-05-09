Multiple rounds of rain and storms pushed through parts of Central Illinois this past weekend into Monday. Some of those storms brought heavy rain and large hail in parts of the viewing area.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Arenzville -2.63″ Champaign County:

Mahomet – 3.56″

Broadlands – 2.89″

St. Joseph – 2.53″

Urbana – 2.25″

Champaign – 2.18″

Savoy – 1.93″ Christian County:

Morrisonville – 4.02″

Edinburg – 1.98″ Clark County: Coles County: Crawford County:

Hutsonville- 2.91″ Cumberland County: De Witt County:

Clinton – 2.60″ Douglas County:

Newman – 3.01″

Tuscola – 2.76″ Edgar County: Effingham County:

Effingham – 1.47″

Fayette County:

Ford County:

Gibson City – 1.04″ Iroquois County:

Watseka – 2.32″

Ashkum – 1.33″

Cissna Park – .64″ Jasper County: Livingston County:

Dwight – 1.45″

Chatsworth – .85″

Logan County:

Lincoln – 1.83″

Hartsburg – .46″ Macoupin County: Macon County:

Oreana – 1.91″

Illiopolis – 1.04″ McLean County:

Bloomington – 3.66″

Danvers – 3.14″

Downs – 3.04″

Le Roy – 2.75″

Normal – 2.76″

Saybrook – 1.50″





Menard County:

Petersburg – 2.21″ Montgomery County:

Morgan County:

Jacksonville – .83″ Moultrie County:

Lovington – 1.51″

Arthur – 1.38″ Piatt County:

Cerro Gordo – 3.11″

Bement – 3.08″

Monticello – 2.47″

Sangamon County:

Chatham – 5.75″

Springfield – 3.12″

Riverton – 1.21″ Shelby County:

Shelbyville – .82″ Vermilion County:

Fithian – 2.03″

Georgetown – 1.79″

Lake Danville – 1.13″

Henning – .72″

Hoopeston – .38″









INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:

Covington – 1.25″

Parke County:

Rockville – .89″

Vermillion County:

Newport – 1.80″

Warren County: