After a top 5 driest November for many, December started out with some soggy weather. We ended up with widespread 1/2″-1″ across the area. Here’s a look at storm total reports from viewers and from CoCoRaHS.
NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.
Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.
ILLINOIS:
Cass County:
Arenzville – 0.73″
Champaign County:
Lake of the Woods – 1.25″
Mahomet – 1.13″
Savoy – 1.09″
Champaign – 0.97″
Urbana – 0.94″
Rantoul – 0.92″
Philo – 0.79″
Sidney – 0.75″
Homer – 0.75″
St. Joseph – 0.67″
Christian County:
Morrisonville – 0.85″
Taylorville – 0.84″
Edinburg – 0.83″
Assumption – 0.74″
Clark County:
Coles County:
Mattoon – 0.55″
Crawford County:
Hutsonville – 0.40″
Cumberland County:
De Witt County:
Farmer City – 1.43″
Douglas County:
Tuscola – 0.72″
Murdock – 0.65″
Newman – 0.55″
Edgar County:
Chrisman – 0.52″
Effingham County:
Altamont – 0.62″
Dieterich – 0.60″
Watson – 0.59″
Effingham – 0.54″
Fayette County:
St. Elmo – 0.61″
Ford County:
Melvin – 0.96″
Gibson City – 0.84″
Iroquois County:
Wellington – 0.81″
Buckley – 0.69″
Ashkum – 0.63″
Clifton – 0.56″
Crescent City – 0.47″
Jasper County:
Yale – 0.46″
Livingston County:
Chatsworth – 0.72″
Dwight – 0.46″
Logan County:
Lincoln – 1.09″
Beason – 1.00″
Mt. Pulaski – 1.07″
Hartsburg – 0.93″
New Holland – 0.69″
Macoupin County:
Girard – 1.22″
Mt. Olive – 0.69″
Macon County:
Decatur – 1.07″
Niantic – 1.04″
Warrensburg – 1.02″
NE Decatur – 0.97″
McLean County:
Heyworth: 0.95″
Saybrook – 0.85″
Bloomington – 0.84″
Le Roy – 0.82″
Normal – 0.62″
Carlock – 0.54″
Menard County:
Athens – 0.87″
Lake Petersburg – 0.73″
Petersburg – 0.70″
Montgomery County:
Nokomis – 0.59″
Morgan County:
East Jacksonville – 1.26″
Jacksonville – 1.00″
Moultrie County:
Lovington – 0.86″
Sullivan – 0.77″
Piatt County:
Mansfield – 1.10″
Monticello – 1.05″
Bement – 0.93″
Sangamon County:
Lake Springfield – 1.01″
Chatham – 0.99″
Jerome – 0.97″
SE Springfield – 0.96
Capitol – 0.96″
Shelby County:
Shelbyville – 0.77″
Cowden – 0.15″
Vermilion County:
Bismarck – 0.76″
Collison – 0.75″
Oakwood – 0.70″
Danville – 0.61″
Lake Vermilion – 0.55″
Georgetown – 0.46″
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Earl Park – 0.35″
Fountain County:
Covington – 0.55″
Parke County:
Rockville – 0.28″
Vermillion County:
Newport – 0.36″
Warren County: