After a top 5 driest November for many, December started out with some soggy weather. We ended up with widespread 1/2″-1″ across the area. Here’s a look at storm total reports from viewers and from CoCoRaHS.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Arenzville – 0.73″ Champaign County:

Lake of the Woods – 1.25″

Mahomet – 1.13″

Savoy – 1.09″

Champaign – 0.97″

Urbana – 0.94″

Rantoul – 0.92″

Philo – 0.79″

Sidney – 0.75″

Homer – 0.75″

St. Joseph – 0.67″ Christian County:

Morrisonville – 0.85″

Taylorville – 0.84″

Edinburg – 0.83″

Assumption – 0.74″ Clark County: Coles County:

Mattoon – 0.55″ Crawford County:

Hutsonville – 0.40″ Cumberland County: De Witt County:

Farmer City – 1.43″ Douglas County:

Tuscola – 0.72″

Murdock – 0.65″

Newman – 0.55″ Edgar County:

Chrisman – 0.52″ Effingham County:

Altamont – 0.62″

Dieterich – 0.60″

Watson – 0.59″

Effingham – 0.54″ Fayette County:

St. Elmo – 0.61″ Ford County:

Melvin – 0.96″

Gibson City – 0.84″ Iroquois County:

Wellington – 0.81″

Buckley – 0.69″

Ashkum – 0.63″

Clifton – 0.56″

Crescent City – 0.47″ Jasper County:

Yale – 0.46″ Livingston County:

Chatsworth – 0.72″

Dwight – 0.46″ Logan County:

Lincoln – 1.09″

Beason – 1.00″

Mt. Pulaski – 1.07″

Hartsburg – 0.93″

New Holland – 0.69″ Macoupin County:

Girard – 1.22″

Mt. Olive – 0.69″ Macon County:

Decatur – 1.07″

Niantic – 1.04″

Warrensburg – 1.02″

NE Decatur – 0.97″ McLean County:

Heyworth: 0.95″

Saybrook – 0.85″

Bloomington – 0.84″

Le Roy – 0.82″

Normal – 0.62″

Carlock – 0.54″

Menard County:

Athens – 0.87″

Lake Petersburg – 0.73″

Petersburg – 0.70″ Montgomery County:

Nokomis – 0.59″ Morgan County:

East Jacksonville – 1.26″

Jacksonville – 1.00″ Moultrie County:

Lovington – 0.86″

Sullivan – 0.77″ Piatt County:

Mansfield – 1.10″

Monticello – 1.05″

Bement – 0.93″ Sangamon County:

Lake Springfield – 1.01″

Chatham – 0.99″

Jerome – 0.97″

SE Springfield – 0.96

Capitol – 0.96″ Shelby County:

Shelbyville – 0.77″

Cowden – 0.15″ Vermilion County:

Bismarck – 0.76″

Collison – 0.75″

Oakwood – 0.70″

Danville – 0.61″

Lake Vermilion – 0.55″

Georgetown – 0.46″



INDIANA:

Benton County:

Earl Park – 0.35″

Fountain County:

Covington – 0.55″

Parke County:

Rockville – 0.28″

Vermillion County:

Newport – 0.36″

Warren County: