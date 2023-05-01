CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The National Weather Service has issued a blowing dust warning for three counties in Central Illinois: Sangamon, Christian and Shelby Counties.

This warning will be in effect until 7 p.m. Severely limited visibilities, in some places less than a quarter of a mile, are expected.

Travel will be dangerous and possibly life-threatening because of the dust. It’s already caused multiple crashes on Interstate 55 south of Springfield, with 28 miles of highway shut down between Litchfield and Pawnee.

Anyone who encounters blowing dust on the road or who sees it coming should pull off the road as far as possible. Drivers should put their cars in park, turn their lights all the way off and keep their foot off the brake pedal.