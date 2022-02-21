LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service Office in Lincoln announces dates for the Spring 2022 Severe Weather Storm Spotter Training Classes for our area.

These classes are open to anyone and will help individuals identify different features of storms, understand basic radar features and learn how to submit appropriate storm reports to the National Weather Service.

VIRTUAL TALKS: click the link to join the course at the scheduled time. There is no registration necessary. Meetings will occur via Google Meet and are open to anyone.

SELF-GUIDED COURSE: You can also attend a self-guided course on YouTube, but this will not count towards you being a certified storm spotter. To become a certified storm spotter, you’ll need to attend a virtual meeting so your name and information can be recorded by National Weather Service staff.

For more, visit the National Weather Service Lincoln Spotter Resource Page.