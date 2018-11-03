More Rain And Storms Monday Night Into Tuesday Morning

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rain showers and wind is expected for the week's first system Sunday into Monday morning. We expect more of that for the week's second system Monday evening into Tuesday morning with the additional threat of some storms.

While the main severe threat is to our south Monday night, our southeastern counties are under a Marginal Risk already for a low wind and hail threat.

Rain showers and storms would exit the area early Tuesday morning, so voting on Election Day would just be cloudy and dry.

