Missing Photo Found in Indiana Likely Lofted from Illinois Tornadoes

DANA, Ind. (WCIA) – One week ago, a series of tornadoes moved across the region, causing significant damage in several states.



Tornadoes in Central Illinois caused damage across parts of our viewing area, including an EF2 that caused significant damage near Ramsey and Herrick in Shelby County. One person was injured, there.

Another significant tornado touched down and passed through the Windsor/Gays/Mattoon area. It was an EF2 and on the ground for 15 miles.

After the storms swept through the area, debris was scattered for miles. One interesting piece of debris was found in Dana, Indiana, just east of Chrisman in Edgar County.

It’s a photo of a woman, likely from the early 20th Century. The photo has no words and no identification or description on it. It was found in the yard of a woman’s mother. That woman wants to get the photo in the hands of the original owner.

So where did that photo originate from? It’s a distinct possibility that it came from one of the tornadoes in Central Illinois. After all, with strong tornadoes like we experienced, debris is lofted up for several miles and can be carried far down the line of the tornado’s path. Debris from the Edwardsville Tornado that hit the amazon plant, killing 6, was found all the way in Montgomery and Fayette County, over 60 miles away.

Based on the timing and the path of the storm, this photo likely was lofted from a tornado in Central Illinois and carried to Dana, Indiana before it dropped from the sky and landed in someone’s backyard. That’s 50 to 60 miles to the east of the Mattoon/Gays tornado, and in the line that the tornadic supercell storm tracked over.

This isn’t all that unusual. Debris from Edwardsville was confirmed to be found 80 miles downstream in areas from Nokomis to Shelbyville to Findlay. Many significant tornadoes have carried debris far distances before, some for hundreds of miles.

One week later, the photo’s original owner has not been found. We’re hoping you’ll be able to help. If you recognize the photo and/or know who it belongs too, email Meteorologist Jacob Dickey at jdickey@wcia.com or send him a message on his Facebook page.