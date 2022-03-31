Here’s a look at Wednesday rain totals through Thursday at 7a.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Bluff Springs – 2.42″ Champaign County:

Homer – 2.26″

Sidney – 2.21″

Mahomet – 2.16″

Lake of the Woods – 2.14″

Fisher – 2.0″

Urbana – 1.95″

Ogden – 1.94″

Champaign – 1.89″

Rantoul – 1.83″

Sadorus – 1.74″

Christian County:

Pana – 2.62″

Assumption – 2.49″

Taylorville – 2.15″

Morrisonville – 1.90″

Edinburg – 1.49″ Clark County: Coles County:

Mattoon – 3.04″

Charleston – 2.04″ Crawford County:

Hutsonville – 0.91″ Cumberland County: De Witt County:

Farmer City – 1.63″

Clinton – 1.44″ Douglas County:

Murdock – 2.71″

Camargo – 2.61″

Tuscola – 2.59″

Newman – 2.56″ Edgar County: Effingham County:

Effingham – 2.27″

Watson – 2.18″

Dieterich – 1.66″ Fayette County: Ford County:

Gibson City – 1.38″ Iroquois County:

Ashkum – 1.60″

Buckley -1.60″

Milford – 1.57″

Chebanse – 1.52″

Crescent City – 1.51″

Cissna Park – 1.40″ Jasper County:

Hunt City – 1.53″

Newton – 1.39″ Livingston County:

Streator – 2.17″

Pontiac – 1.51″

Chatsworth – 1.45″

Strawn – 1.28″ Logan County:

New Holland – 1.78″

Atlanta – 1.75″

Lincoln – 1.70″

Beason – 1.53″

Mount Pulaski – 1.38″ Macoupin County:

Mount Olive – 2.49″

Girard – 1.57″

Carlinville – 1.33″ Macon County:

Mount Zion – 2.20″

Decatur – 1.91″

Oreana – 1.84″ McLean County:

Danvers – 2.05″

Normal – 1.84″

Bloomington – 1.63″

Heyworth – 1.39″

Downs – 1.33″

Ellsworth -1.32″

Cropsey – 1.28″

Le Roy – 1.27″

Lexington – 1.26″

Saybrook – 1.24″ Menard County:

Petersburg – 1.84″

Athens – 1.75″

Tallula – 1.67″ Montgomery County:

Nokomis – 2.39″ Morgan County:

Jacksonville – 1.98″

Murrayville – 1.78″ Moultrie County:

Arthur – 2.30″

Lovington – 2.01″ Piatt County:

Cisco – 2.25″

Cerro Gordo – 2.16″

Monticello – 2.07″

White Heath – 2.05″

Centerville – 1.98″

Mansfield – 1.97″

Bement – 1.80″ Sangamon County:

Springfield – 1.75″

Jerome – 1.59″

Southern View – 1.49″

Chatham – 1.46″ Shelby County:

Cowden – 3.96″

Shelbyville – 2.58″ Vermilion County:

Fithian – 2.09″

Bismarck – 2.05″

Danville – 1.97″

Hoopeston – 1.76″

Georgetown – 1.59″

INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:

Covington – 1.21″

Parke County:

Rockville – 0.93″

Vermillion County:

Warren County: