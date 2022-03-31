Here’s a look at Wednesday rain totals through Thursday at 7a.
NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.
Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.
ILLINOIS:
Cass County:
Bluff Springs – 2.42″
Champaign County:
Homer – 2.26″
Sidney – 2.21″
Mahomet – 2.16″
Lake of the Woods – 2.14″
Fisher – 2.0″
Urbana – 1.95″
Ogden – 1.94″
Champaign – 1.89″
Rantoul – 1.83″
Sadorus – 1.74″
Christian County:
Pana – 2.62″
Assumption – 2.49″
Taylorville – 2.15″
Morrisonville – 1.90″
Edinburg – 1.49″
Clark County:
Coles County:
Mattoon – 3.04″
Charleston – 2.04″
Crawford County:
Hutsonville – 0.91″
Cumberland County:
De Witt County:
Farmer City – 1.63″
Clinton – 1.44″
Douglas County:
Murdock – 2.71″
Camargo – 2.61″
Tuscola – 2.59″
Newman – 2.56″
Edgar County:
Effingham County:
Effingham – 2.27″
Watson – 2.18″
Dieterich – 1.66″
Fayette County:
Ford County:
Gibson City – 1.38″
Iroquois County:
Ashkum – 1.60″
Buckley -1.60″
Milford – 1.57″
Chebanse – 1.52″
Crescent City – 1.51″
Cissna Park – 1.40″
Jasper County:
Hunt City – 1.53″
Newton – 1.39″
Livingston County:
Streator – 2.17″
Pontiac – 1.51″
Chatsworth – 1.45″
Strawn – 1.28″
Logan County:
New Holland – 1.78″
Atlanta – 1.75″
Lincoln – 1.70″
Beason – 1.53″
Mount Pulaski – 1.38″
Macoupin County:
Mount Olive – 2.49″
Girard – 1.57″
Carlinville – 1.33″
Macon County:
Mount Zion – 2.20″
Decatur – 1.91″
Oreana – 1.84″
McLean County:
Danvers – 2.05″
Normal – 1.84″
Bloomington – 1.63″
Heyworth – 1.39″
Downs – 1.33″
Ellsworth -1.32″
Cropsey – 1.28″
Le Roy – 1.27″
Lexington – 1.26″
Saybrook – 1.24″
Menard County:
Petersburg – 1.84″
Athens – 1.75″
Tallula – 1.67″
Montgomery County:
Nokomis – 2.39″
Morgan County:
Jacksonville – 1.98″
Murrayville – 1.78″
Moultrie County:
Arthur – 2.30″
Lovington – 2.01″
Piatt County:
Cisco – 2.25″
Cerro Gordo – 2.16″
Monticello – 2.07″
White Heath – 2.05″
Centerville – 1.98″
Mansfield – 1.97″
Bement – 1.80″
Sangamon County:
Springfield – 1.75″
Jerome – 1.59″
Southern View – 1.49″
Chatham – 1.46″
Shelby County:
Cowden – 3.96″
Shelbyville – 2.58″
Vermilion County:
Fithian – 2.09″
Bismarck – 2.05″
Danville – 1.97″
Hoopeston – 1.76″
Georgetown – 1.59″
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Fountain County:
Covington – 1.21″
Parke County:
Rockville – 0.93″
Vermillion County:
Warren County: